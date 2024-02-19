Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian both scored twice as the Devils blew past the Flyers in Saturday night’s Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium. Devils won 6-3. [Devils NHL]
A wonderful evening:
This moment was made for you.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 18, 2024
Made for the Black and Red.
Made in Jersey.#NJDevils | #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/LqM66eLtGn
On Jacob Markstrom, the Flames and the Devils from Pierre LeBrun: “My understanding is that there was disagreement in trade talks between the teams over Calgary retaining salary on Markstrom’s contract, which runs for another two and a half years at $6 million per. And tied to that, I think there was disagreement on what the cost, asset-wise, should be just for salary retention if Calgary did agree to it, in addition to the other parts of a proposed trade.” [The Athletic ($)]
Hockey Links
Rangers came away with the victory in Sunday’s Stadium Series game:
THAT'S A GOOD GOAL ✅— NHL (@NHL) February 18, 2024
The @NYRangers erase a 5-3 deficit in the third period and win it just seconds into @Energizer overtime! #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/vbkH911SVz
Welcome to the league, Matt Rempe:
✅ First NHL game— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024
First NHL fight
6-foot-8 Matt Rempe drops em' with Matt Martin pic.twitter.com/eLQXfY3vUh
Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 is retired in Pittsburgh:
The Pens take the ice in Jaromir Jagr's No. 68 sweater and mullet wigs and ... WAIT A MINUTE THAT'S THE REAL JAGR pic.twitter.com/F2eZwaNvxp— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024
Raised to the rafters forever more 6⃣8⃣ pic.twitter.com/akWxnl1P08— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 18, 2024
Jagr: "To be here with you, hearing the cheers - I don't even have to score, that's beautiful. That never gets old. I'm honored."@68Jagr speaks to his fans ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FqJQmJx7RC— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 18, 2024
Coyotes now have a direct-to-consumer streaming service:
A new era for the Arizona Coyotes: Coyotes Central— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 16, 2024
Fans will be able to subscribe to Coyotes Central beginning today with tonight's game at 7:00pm MT.
➡️ Subscribe here: https://t.co/oLhp8jnRki https://t.co/ZIFN2RXtDW pic.twitter.com/HIWzRaOOxk
Islanders will host the 2026 All-Star Game:
The 2026 @NHL All-Star Game is coming to @UBSARENA! ⭐️— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 18, 2024
Learn more ⬇️
As just announced on ABC, the 2026 NHL All-Star Game will be played at UBS Arena, home the @NYIslanders.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 18, 2024
It's going to be a "launch" party for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Under consideration: a format with more international emphasis.
