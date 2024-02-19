 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/19/24: Stadium Series Victory Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/19/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils scores past Samuel Ersson #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on February 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian both scored twice as the Devils blew past the Flyers in Saturday night’s Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium. Devils won 6-3. [Devils NHL]

A wonderful evening:

On Jacob Markstrom, the Flames and the Devils from Pierre LeBrun: “My understanding is that there was disagreement in trade talks between the teams over Calgary retaining salary on Markstrom’s contract, which runs for another two and a half years at $6 million per. And tied to that, I think there was disagreement on what the cost, asset-wise, should be just for salary retention if Calgary did agree to it, in addition to the other parts of a proposed trade.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers came away with the victory in Sunday’s Stadium Series game:

Welcome to the league, Matt Rempe:

Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 is retired in Pittsburgh:

Coyotes now have a direct-to-consumer streaming service:

Islanders will host the 2026 All-Star Game:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...