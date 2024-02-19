Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian both scored twice as the Devils blew past the Flyers in Saturday night’s Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium. Devils won 6-3. [Devils NHL]

A wonderful evening:

This moment was made for you.

Made for the Black and Red.

Made in Jersey.#NJDevils | #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/LqM66eLtGn — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 18, 2024

On Jacob Markstrom, the Flames and the Devils from Pierre LeBrun: “My understanding is that there was disagreement in trade talks between the teams over Calgary retaining salary on Markstrom’s contract, which runs for another two and a half years at $6 million per. And tied to that, I think there was disagreement on what the cost, asset-wise, should be just for salary retention if Calgary did agree to it, in addition to the other parts of a proposed trade.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers came away with the victory in Sunday’s Stadium Series game:

THAT'S A GOOD GOAL ✅



The @NYRangers erase a 5-3 deficit in the third period and win it just seconds into @Energizer overtime! #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/vbkH911SVz — NHL (@NHL) February 18, 2024

Welcome to the league, Matt Rempe:

✅ First NHL game

First NHL fight



6-foot-8 Matt Rempe drops em' with Matt Martin pic.twitter.com/eLQXfY3vUh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 is retired in Pittsburgh:

The Pens take the ice in Jaromir Jagr's No. 68 sweater and mullet wigs and ... WAIT A MINUTE THAT'S THE REAL JAGR pic.twitter.com/F2eZwaNvxp — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

Raised to the rafters forever more 6⃣8⃣ pic.twitter.com/akWxnl1P08 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 18, 2024

Jagr: "To be here with you, hearing the cheers - I don't even have to score, that's beautiful. That never gets old. I'm honored."@68Jagr speaks to his fans ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FqJQmJx7RC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 18, 2024

Coyotes now have a direct-to-consumer streaming service:

A new era for the Arizona Coyotes: Coyotes Central



Fans will be able to subscribe to Coyotes Central beginning today with tonight's game at 7:00pm MT.



➡️ Subscribe here: https://t.co/oLhp8jnRki https://t.co/ZIFN2RXtDW pic.twitter.com/HIWzRaOOxk — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 16, 2024

Islanders will host the 2026 All-Star Game:

The 2026 @NHL All-Star Game is coming to @UBSARENA! ⭐️



Learn more ⬇️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 18, 2024

As just announced on ABC, the 2026 NHL All-Star Game will be played at UBS Arena, home the @NYIslanders.



It's going to be a "launch" party for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Under consideration: a format with more international emphasis. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 18, 2024

