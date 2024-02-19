The Win at MetLife Must Breathe Fire Into the Devils

It was the biggest game yet this season — a four-point swing of a game with the Philadelphia Flyers directly above them in the standings. Knowing they could start securing a playoff spot, the Flyers were sure to come out flying. And, well, they tried, as Travis Konecny threw himself into Luke Hughes a good moment or two after Luke had already passed the puck away. But just seconds later, silencing the Philly fans that had traveled up to MetLife Stadium, Nico Hischier beat Michael Ersson on his backhand.

The New Jersey Devils never looked back, taking a 6-3 win in the great outdoors.

Now, Jersey’s team is only five points out of Philadelphia’s third-place Metropolitan Division spot with two games at hand. They’re only two points out of Detroit’s last Wild Card spot with the same games played. Still playing at an elevated pace with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier in the lineup, the Devils are poised to overtake at least those two teams in the standings.

Just two weeks ago, I wrote in criticism of The Athletic’s playoff odds, which had the Devils, Red Wings, and Flyers ranging between 32 and 38% likelihood to make it. Meanwhile Pittsburgh was at 75%, which I found ridiculous considering their extreme luck with a lack of injuries up to that point, an incredibly weak offense, and more losses than wins. Since that article, Pittsburgh is 2-4-0 (and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games). And just days ago, Jake Guentzel went down with an injury that will keep him out at least four weeks. Combined with their recent losses, there is plenty of speculation that the Penguins will trade Jake Guentzel in an admission of another lost season, putting their chips into next season. Now 10 points out of the divisional spot, the Penguins are actually below the Capitals in the standings, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10.

So yes, I do feel rather good about the place the Devils are in right now. The pretenders are falling to the wayside — just see the Islanders’ 14th overtime loss when they coughed up a multi-goal lead to the Rangers at MetLife yesterday afternoon, when a win could have pulled them to within one point of the Devils. The fate of the team is more or less in their own hands, especially with a remaining game against the Flyers, which is the penultimate game of the regular season. And with Samuel Ersson dropping below a .900 save percentage with a goals against average of just 2.64, the Flyers’ goaltending might really be exposed down the stretch.

So what’s next for the Devils? I think the players have proved to Tom Fitzgerald that they “deserve” reinforcements at the Trade Deadline. With Jonas Siegenthaler returning to game action, I do not think that they will trade for a defenseman to be in the starting lineup. And with Nico Daws suddenly at a .912 save percentage and 2.93 goals against average in 12 starts, it might be easier for Fitzgerald to settle for a lesser option than Jacob Markstrom in the goalie market.

But at forward, the Devils are still in need of a pick-me-up. Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer are still slumping, and Alex Holtz has not been good enough to get an elevated role. With Tomas Nosek sitting on 0 points in 13 games and extremely poor penalty killing results with him on the ice — he is at a team-worst 13.26 GA/60 for those with more than 20 penalty killing minutes — the team could stand to make an improvement at center in the bottom six. Those penalty killing results combined with a team-worst 38.91 xGF% (excluding Max Willman’s 27.67) don’t really give me confidence that he is a fit for this team. In both respects, Tierney was actually much more effective than Nosek, with positive even strength margins and better penalty killing impacts.

If you read here often, you already know who I want. And Henrique is now up to 15 goals and 20 assists on 100 shots on goal — numbers that would have him just two points behind Toffoli for fifth-best on the team in production, giving the Devils another high-percentage shot and a better faceoff man than Nosek. A player who is capable of spinning goals out of the worst teams imaginable and has local experience with high-pressure playoff series is simply a better fit for this team. There can be no passengers if the Devils want to have another postseason run. They’ll have to beat at least two of the Rangers, Bruins, Canes, or Panthers if they want to make a run. With any opponent, they’ll need all the firepower Tom Fitzgerald can get (espcially to beat those goalies and defenses) — and this is a guy whose skillset has not deviated from 12 years ago.

Otherwise, the Devils should be playing “follow the leader.” And with 12 points in his last eight games, Nico Hischier is the guy driving the bus right back to the playoffs. He has kept his head in the game and formed one of the most dominant even strength lines in the league with Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt. He has not let the frustration seep in. He’s even having fun out there.

You can see the energy go around. Nate Bastian scored a goal-scorer’s goal on Saturday and went for more with an empty net. Brendan Smith pinched to crash the crease and score a dirty goal on the doorstep. Toffoli took another step to 30+ goals. And Nico Daws shut the door behind them. Such is the recipe for success — top sixers like Nico and Toffoli being supported by intense efforts from guys like Bastian and Smith.

With a game against the floundering Capitals and the red-hot Rangers coming up, the Devils need to bring hell to the ice this week — especially with the weekend matinee back-to-back to follow. But with a defensive structure upgrade and saves coming in the crease, I feel really good about this week. It’s entirely possible that the Devils overtake the Red Wings and the Flyers this week if things go right.

We have a new fastest skating speed by a defenseman this season, with @NJDevils rookie Luke Hughes clocking in at 23.63 mph during the #StadiumSeries on the weekend. ️



More #NHLStats via NHL EDGE: https://t.co/7oEEQBRUTd pic.twitter.com/Gs3ZoCeLrl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2024

So, Timo Meier needs to be driving that net and getting shot after shot on goal. Dawson Mercer needs to be skilling it up, setting chances and finishing them for his teammates. Erik Haula needs to open the ice up for Jack Hughes to dominate opposition defenses. Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec need to reach back into their bag and put the threat of end-to-end rushes into opponents’ minds (just see above). Kevin Bahl and Brendan Smith need to be a wrecking crew on the blueline and around the crease.

Everyone has a job to do from top to bottom in the organization. And for the first time in a long time this season, I feel confidence emanating from the fanbase. Make good on it, Devils.