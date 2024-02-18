The Nicos Lead The Way In New Jersey Devils’ Massive 6-3 Win Over Philadelphia Flyers in 2024 Stadium Series

10 years ago, the New Jersey Devils battled the New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium in the 2014 Stadium Series. It did not go well for Jersey’s Team, as they lost to their bitter rivals 7-3. Tonight, one decade later, the Devils found themselves in another Stadium Series game against a bitter rival, and this time they made sure to create some fonder memories for themselves and their fans. On a frigid night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in a huge Metropolitan Division matchup, 6-3.

There was much pomp and circumstance leading up to the game, with lots of Jersey legends setting the stage for the game to come. Former Devil P.K. Subban read the starting lineup to his old squad in the locker room prior to the game. Garden State native and New Jersey York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito recorded a Jersey-themed open for the ABC broadcast (that inexplicably included Mark Messier bragging about his infamous guarantee during the 1994 Eastern Conference Final, with zero mention of the three Stanley Cups the Devils won after that series. We should all be so lucky to find someone who loves us as much as ABC/ESPN loves shoehorning Messier and his guarantee into every possible situation). Longtime E Street band drummer Max Weinberg addressed the crowd and introduced the Devils, while Jake Clemons, the nephew of the late, great Clarence Clemons, performed the national anthem on the saxophone. The Gaslight Anthem performed the Devils’ goal song, “Howl” (or at least the first few bars of the song). And finally Devils legend Martin Brodeur dropped the ceremonial puck. It was all very nice and appropriately Jersey-themed, certainly a great way to kick off the festivities.

And then a monumental game began.

It really cannot be overstated just how massive this contest was for the Devils. At this point in the season, every point is absolutely crucial. Especially against the team directly ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings. A regulation win was just about mandatory if New Jersey wants a serious chance at the playoffs, and a regulation win is exactly what New Jersey got.

Tonight was all about the Nicos. Appropriately, Hischier got the party started very early with a breakaway goal 32 seconds into the game. Ondrej Palat chipped the puck out of the zone and it bounced fortuitously to a streaking Hischier who broke in all alone on Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson and slid a backhander through Ersson’s five-hole. According to Amanda Stein, that was the earliest into a game the Devils have scored all season long. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

Hischier collected an assist on Brendan Smith’s (yes, Brendan Smith’s) goal in the second period, and added another goal on a twisted wrister in the third period for a three-point night. And it wasn’t just a good night on the stat sheet for the captain either. According to Natural Stat Trick, Hischier finished with a 5-on-5 Expected Goals For% of 82.13, second on the team by an eyelash to Jesper Bratt’s 82.14%. Palat ended up with a 5-on-5 xGF% of 79.52%, so the Hischier line had an overall dominant night.

Meanwhile, Nico Daws was stellar in net. It’s not often that a goaltender can give up three goals and still have a great night, but this was absolutely one of those games. For as much as Devils fans have been praising the revamped system implemented by Lindy Ruff and his coaching staff, a system that led to quality defensive results for a few games, that updated system sure didn’t do much to slow down the Flyers tonight. Philadelphia put up a staggering 48 shots on goal under the MetLife Stadium lights this evening. The Devils registered 40 shots of their own, so it’s not like the Flyers were playing much defense themselves, but the point remains that Daws had a ton of work tonight.

Well Daws was certainly up for the challenge. The young netminder stopped 45 of those 48 shots he faced, good for a .938 Save%. Owen Tippett beat him twice in the second period, and Nick Seeler beat him once in the third, with all three goals coming on very similar plays - shots from the slot with players (sometimes Flyers, sometimes Devils, sometimes both) providing varying levels of screens.

Aside from that, Daws was spectacular. He made easy saves, moderate saves, and plenty of difficult saves. In a second period where it seemed like the puck never left the Devils’ zone, Daws kept his team in the game with 25 saves on 27 shots. Just think about that for a second. The Devils gave up about a game’s worth of shots in a single period. According to the ABC broadcast, the Flyers’ 27 shots on net was the most shots in a single period of an outdoor game in NHL history. No one would have faulted Daws if he allowed three or four goals in that period, and yet he only let Tippett get the better of him. It allowed New Jersey to get to the locker room with a 4-2 lead, where they regrouped and came out with a much better effort in the third period to put the game away. If not for Daws’ heroics during a second period in which his skaters by and large let him down, the Devils might not be walking out of the Meadowlands with two points tonight.

But the Devils are, in fact, walking away with two points, a result the Devils absolutely needed. Hischier led the way with two goals and three points, Daws took care of the backend with 45 saves on 48 shots, and the rest of the supporting cast did enough to lift New Jersey to a win. Nathan Bastian scored twice (one being an empty-netter to put the game out of reach), Tyler Toffoli found the back of the net, and as mentioned before Smith somehow beat Ersson as well.

The unique circumstances of this game were fun of course, but once you got past all the fanfare and the special guests and the musical performances and the fun atmosphere of playing in a football stadium, this was a massive game. The Devils had to win in regulation. The Devils won in regulation. A Stadium Series game in New Jersey’s own MetLife Stadium is cool, but a win in a Stadium Series game in New Jersey’s own MetLife Stadium is even cooler. The Nicos led the way to that win, and the rest of the team followed. The job is far from done of course, there is still plenty of season left. But tonight was a great night back in the Devils’ old stomping grounds of the Meadowlands. What more could you ask for?

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: Here they are, courtesy of NHL.com. Bask in the glory of a Stadium Series win

So Where Does That Leave Us?

As far as the standings go, New Jersey entered tonight’s game seven points back of Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division standings, with the Devils holding two games in hand on the Flyers. With their regulation win, New Jersey now sits at 60 points through 54 games, with Philly remaining at 65 points with 56 games played.

Make no mistake, there is still a healthy gap between the Devils and Flyers in the standings, but tonight closed the gap in a significant way. New Jersey’s regulation win also helped blunt Philadelphia’s recent hot streak, as the Flyers entered this evening’s game with points in their last five contests (four wins and one overtime loss).

Taking a look at the Flyers’ upcoming schedule, they draw the lowly Chicago Blackhawks next, but then they play three straight games against contending teams: The New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tampa Bay Lightning. That’s not a particularly easy stretch, and if the Devils can get some help from Philadelphia’s opponents over that span, we could see this current five-point gap in the standings close in a hurry.

Of course, that’s contingent on New Jersey taking care of their own business as well. Which leads us to...

It’s Time For A Run

A season ago, we all celebrated the 2022-23 Devils’ 13-game winning streak. It was a heater that stretched for almost a month from October 25th to November 21st, and it tied a franchise record for most consecutive regular season wins. It was a marvelous stretch of hockey that went a long way toward propelling New Jersey to a franchise record 112 points. Now one season later, do you know what the Devils’ longest winning streak of the 2023-24 season is?

Three games.

New Jersey has not been able to put together a winning streak of more than three games all season long. They’ve reached three consecutive victories on four separate occasions in 2023-24, but nothing beyond that. To be fair to the Devils they have also not lost more than three straight games so far (they’ve experienced three separate three-game losing streaks, but no losing skids of four games or more). But the fact that we are in mid-February and this team has still not been able to reach four consecutive wins is one of the biggest reasons why New Jersey is in serious danger of missing the playoffs.

Well enough is enough. It’s time. New Jersey needs to go on a serious run right now. The blueline is still missing essentially their top pairing in Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler, but the forward corps is fully healthy at this point. On top of that, Nico Daws has provided some much-needed stability in net, and while the absence of Hamilton and Siegenthaler is a big deal, the defensemen currently suiting up for the Devils should have enough talent between them to hold their own against most teams. Heck, Siegenthaler has recently started practicing again, so his return seems to be on the horizon. That would leave Hamilton as the only significant absence for this team, and while I don’t want to minimize the loss of New Jersey’s number one defenseman, they still have plenty of talent to go on a big time run.

A winning streak of more than three games is long overdue. Obviously I’m not expecting another 13-game heater, but rattling off even a five-, six-, or seven-game winning streak would go a long way toward securing a playoff berth. It’s time for the Devils to go on a run.

Keeping Their Wits About Them

At this point we all know what to expect out of a John Tortorella coached team: Tons of physicality, shot blocks, relentless forechecking, and just an overall pain in the neck style of play. This Flyers team was looked at as one of the worst in the league entering this season, and yet here they are close to 60 games into the campaign still holding down a playoff spot. Credit to Torts for finding a way to squeeze points out of a roster that doesn’t look particularly threatening on paper.

I am very pleased that, for the most part, New Jersey did not let Philadelphia sucker them into a mudfight this evening. Yes players like Smith and Colin Miller got a little feisty after whistles and during a few scrums, but nothing got out of hand tonight. The Devils clearly have way more talent than the Flyers, and so Philadelphia has to rely on dragging New Jersey into a chippy, nasty, dirty barfight in order to have the best chance to win. That’s why you see things like Garnet Hathaway throwing elbows into Brendan Smith’s face. That’s why you see things like Sean Walker straight up shoving Nico Daws into his own net on a scramble in front. That’s why you see things like Travis Konecny throwing a truly egregious slash at the back of Smith’s legs after a whistle.

That last one in particular was ridiculous. Those two players have history as you’ll recall, with Smith getting suspended for two games earlier this season for retaliating against Konecny after Konecny took a cheap shot on him. This appears to be a pattern for Konecny now, and if Smith got a pair of games for what he did a couple months back, I would hope Konecny receives some supplemental discipline from the league for his slash tonight. It was at least as bad as what Smith did back in November.

In any case, this is the way Philadelphia plays. Tonight sort of reminded me of the dismal 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks back on December 17th. On that night, New Jersey let a far inferior opponent bait them into a dirty slugfest, which is decidedly not a style of game the Devils are equipped to win. Thankfully it seems like New Jersey learned their lesson from that game, as history did not repeat itself against a similar opponent trying a similar tactic this evening. That’s a promising sign, and I hope the Devils make sure to not stray too far from their game again. If tonight is any indication, that shouldn’t be a problem.

So About That System Overhaul

Much has been made about Ruff updating his system coming out of the All-Star break. The first few games after the switch yielded very good results, but last game against the Los Angeles Kings was a step backward, and tonight was another less than ideal showing.

We already went over how terrible of a second period the Devils had, and the fact that they allowed 48 shots on goal in total is completely unacceptable. To be fair, New Jersey did manage to limit the damage as much as you can while still allowing 48 shots on net, as the Devils did win the xGF% battle at 5-on-5 per Natural Stat Trick. Philadelphia certainly got some Grade-A opportunities, but they also had to settle for a ton of low-danger attempts as well.

Still, I wouldn’t exactly call this a banner night for the Devils’ vaunted new system. Any night when a team gives up 48 shots on goal cannot be called a success. I am not saying this new system is a failure by any means, it’s way too early for that. But after two straight outings were the defense experienced some regression, I would suggest New Jersey spends their next practice drilling defensive zone responsibilities once again. If Daws stops standing on his head, or if Akira Schmid or Vitek Vanecek continue to struggle in their outings, then the Devils will be right back at square one with how often they are fishing the puck out of their own net.

Next Time Out

The Devils are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Washington to take on the Capitals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Your Take

