Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 2/18/2024 - 2/24/2024

The spotlight in the NHL is on half of the Metropolitan Division this week. The 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey features half of the division. Yesterday, the New Jersey Devils took on the Philadelphia Flyers in a big game within the division. One that helped the Devils improve their playoff odds. As well as ease some concerns of the Carolina Hurricanes. Today, the New York Rangers - who are back in full control of first place - take on their hated rivals, the New York Islanders. The Islanders need this game. The Rangers would like to deny them - as would the Devils, Washington Capitals, and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, fired their long-time GM Jarmo Kekalainen and are just playing out the string. Again,

Moneypuck’s playoff odds does lean quite a bit on expected goals, but the Devils received a big boost to their playoff odds with their win over Philadelphia. They remain two behind Detroit and five points each behind Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. But they are the closest among the pack behind them. The upcoming week’s schedule will go a long way as to setting up a new picture of the playoff bubble next week. There are plenty of games within the division, which are highlighted and in bold. There are a few with the wild card watch teams, which are in italics.

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: The Rangers won with perfect goaltending in one game and nearly perfect offense in the other. Two more wins for a Rangers team that is just running away with the division lead.

February 12, vs. Calgary, 2-0 Win: Rumors of Igor Shersterkin’s demise were apparently too early. He stopped all 29 shots from Calgary for a shutout win. It was not exactly a simple night for the Rangers. It took 32:31 before they could beat Jacob Markstrom. They would thanks to Will Cuylle. And this would be minutes after a big scrum that involved Brayden Pachal, Martin Pospisil, Artemi Panarin, and Alexis Lafreniere. Markstrom held it down but his teammates could not beat Shesterkin on this night. He was pulled for an extra attacker. Jimmy Vesey would get the empty net goal to secure another win. The Rangers are hot. Again.

February 15, vs. Montreal, 7-4 Win: The Rangers would flex their offensive muscle by just wrecking the Canadiens at MSG. Montreal would lead in this game for a bit. Jake Evans scored in the first period to make it 1-0. This lasted until past halfway through the second period. The Rangers proceeded to score four goals in 4:10 of game time. Chris Kreider tied it up. Will Cuylle tipped in a go-ahead goal. While Vincent Trocheck was in the box for a high-stick, Mika Zibanejad scored shorthanded to make it 3-1. Montreal challenged that shorty and lost. In the overrunning power play, Kreider tipped in his second of the night. 4-1. Juraj Slafkovsky would make it 4-2 shortly after that one but the game was New York’s to lose. They did not; they kept rolling. In the third period, Trocheck scored early to make it 5-2. Montreal would punish a delay of game call on Jonny Brodzinski when Cole Caufield scored a PPG. But the Rangers made it 6-3 game thanks to Kreider’s hat trick goal. Shortly after that, even Kaapo Kakko scored to make it 7-3. Caufield scored a consolation goal after that for what would be a 7-4 final. Even with the Rangers serving back-to-back penalties.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers will get national coverage today. They will host their hated rivals - the New York Islanders - at MetLife Stadium at 3 PM on ABC as part of the 2024 NHL Stadium Series. They are hot going into this big stage; a win over the Islanders would be big if only for the bragging rights. The Rangers will get busy from then on. They will host Dallas on Tuesday, go to Newark to play the Devils on Thursday, and then head to Philadelphia for an afternoon game on Saturday. The latter two could have impacts on the division. Given where the Rangers are, they can spoil their opponents without much pressure. Such is the result of taking care of business in the prior four months.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes went 2-1-0 in this past week. A fine week as they sit four points back of first, four points (with two games ahead) ahead of third, and nestled in a playoff position.

February 13, at Dallas, 4-2 Loss: New York liked this result. Canes fans, not so much. Roope Hintz opened the scoring just before halfway through the first period. Jordan Staal answered it 13 seconds into the second period. This tie did not last long as Mason Marchment made it 2-1 about five minutes after Staal’s goal. Then Jesper Fast deflected a Jordan Martinook move to make it a 2-2 game going into the third period. Dallas would break through once more, thanks to Jason Robertson in the third period. Carolina’s offense faded in the third period (12 shots in first, 13 shots in second, 9 shots in third). After the goalie was pulled, Matt Duchene ended it with an empty netter with less than 2:30 to go. The Canes took a loss and now find themselves more at risk of falling to third than catching first place.

February 16, at Arizona, 5-1 Win: Arizona has been on a bad seven-game losing streak. Carolina made it an eight-game losing streak in decisive fashion. Jordan Martinook set the tone with a goal 16 seconds into the game. Jalen Chatfield made it 2-0 over four and half minutes after that one. Dylan Guenther did make it a one-goal game later on in the first period. Once Seth Jarvis scored in the second period, the Canes truly never looked back. Teuvo Teravainen punished a Nick Bjugstad penalty to make it 4-1 in the second period. In the third period, Michael Bunting capped off a fifth goal for Carolina for a very solid win. A fine start to their back-to-back set.

February 17, at Las Vegas, 3-1 Win: The Hurricanes went down but rallied to get a big road win in Las Vegas, a tough place for a lot of teams to win. The Canes went down early with a backhander by Jonathan Marchessault and seemed out of sorts. Rod Brind’Amour and his charges sorted it out. It helped that Andrei Svechnikov tied it up early in the second period. The Canes went up 19 seconds into the third period with a shorthanded goal by Seth Jarvis. Stefan Noesen put home a puck later on for some insurance. Insurance that held up with Spencer Martin holding it down in the net. A very nice win to get the Canes more secure (for now) in the second place.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Carolina returns home for the week. They will have to avoid getting ensnared by Chicago on Monday night. Then there will be two tougher games. The Hurricanes will host a real good Florida team on Thursday. Then they will host a real good Dallas team on Saturday as part of a weekend back-to-back. The Hurricanes will at least be at home for all of this. They will need help to catch up to first. Maintaining their form should be more than sufficient to keep second place.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers were hot going into this week. They were cooled off. First with an overtime loss and then a regulation loss in front of a huge crowd at East Rutherford, New Jersey and on national television. They split the week at 1-1-1. No reason to panic but if it spirals further, then this could become a turning point for the problematic.

February 12, vs. Arizona, 5-3 Win: More bad news for the rest of the division chasing third place (and now Carolina in second): the Flyers won again. Arizona went up first with Matt Dumba scoring a late first period goal. However, the Flyers would claw back into this one in the middle frame. Michael Kesselring hooked Morgan Frost on a breakaway. A penalty shot was given - and Frost scored to make it 1-1. Matias Maccelli scored minutes later to restore a 2-1 lead. This was answered by Travis Konecny about two minutes later. Alexander Kerfoot made it 3-2 for Arizona later on in the second period. This held until Jamie Drysdale scored over six minutes into the third period. Scott Laughton would break the 3-3 tie by feeding the Flyers faithful a wrap-around goal past the halfway mark of the period. Arizona was stunned but could not generate much of an answer. Owen Tippett ended it all with an empty netter to complete the comeback win, Philly’s fourth straight.

February 15, at Toronto, 4-3 Overtime Loss: The Flyers’ hot streak got a little colder as they suffered their first non-win since the All Star Weekend. They would get a point as their comeback effort in Toronto fell short in the fourth period. The game started well enough for Philly. Travis Sanheim scored shorthanded in the first period. The 1-0 lead lasted until 11 minutes into the second period. Then the game became all about Auston Matthews. Toronto’s goal scoring machine put up a natural hat trick within eight minutes of the second period to put Philly down 3-1. But the Flyers would hit back and in short order. At 14:14, Garnet Hathaway made it a 3-2 game. On the next shift, Tyler Bertuzzi was given a minor penalty for tripping Egor Zamula. This yielded a PPG for Travis Konecny to tie the game. The Flyers were on the verge of flipping what could have been a loss into yet another win. William Nylander had other ideas. He rifled a shot from the right circle in a 3-on-2 rush early in OT to make it an OTL for Philly. Still a point for the Flyers when most teams would have received none.

February 17, vs. New Jersey, Stadium Series at MetLife, 6-3 Loss: The Flyers arrived to MetLife dressed up like Rocky Balboa from Rocky I. I guess the team did not realize Rocky lost in that one. Their start to the game was terrible as Nico Hischier broke away and scored 5-hole on Samuel Ersson 36 seconds into the game. The Devils kept on attacking. Ersson gave up a huge rebound to an uncovered Tyler Toffoli later in the first. He made it 2-0. The Flyers would change things up. Their penalty kill was on point. They forechecked harder. They preyed upon more loose pucks. They kept firing away on Nico Daws, racking up 27 out of 48 shots in the second period alone. Owen Tippett made it a one-goal game and the Devils - really Daws - had to hang on. They did and then disaster hit the Flyers again. No one picked up defenseman Brendan Smith by the net. Ondrej Palat took a shot and the rebound was put in by Smith for a 3-1 game. About a minute later, Nathan Bastian ripped a shot to the corner past Ersson to make it 4-1. Palat did give the Flyers a lift with a late penalty in the period. Tippett scored from the high slot to make it 4-2. But the Flyers could not stop the Devils in the third. Hischier scored early in the third to really put the Flyers in deep. They got some fortune when Nick Seeler scored through traffic with fewer than 11 minutes left in the third period. But the Flyers could not build on it. Nathan Bastian scored an empty net goal to secure the loss for Philadelphia - their first since January. And the door for third place has opened up just a little bit.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Philadelphia Flyers will be featured for two more games on national television. On Wednesday, they will head to Chicago for a game on TNT and MAX. They should do well given how rough Chicago has been this season. On Saturday, they will be back on ABC when they play the New York Rangers in the afternoon. It will be a tough game and the start of a weekend back-to-back for the Flyers. They will get a little time off surrounding the Chicago game. Time to recover and watch as to whether the teams beneath them in the standings make up any ground on them.

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The New Jersey Devils secured fourth place prior to their big game at MetLife against Philadelphia. This was from winning both games in a back-to-back set for the first time this season. The team finished the week at 3-1-0 with a huge win over their rivals, at MetLife, in front of a crowd of 70,000, and many more watching at home. The Devils need to build on this for it to mean much; but they can build on it. Again, they are just 2 points back of Detroit and 5 each of Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

February 12, vs. Seattle, 3-1 Win: With Vitek Vanecek out sick or with a lower body injury (or both), Nico Daws made his first start since before the All Star Weekend. He did quite well. As did the Devils as a whole. In the first period, the Devils scored their first power play goal since mid-January. Jack Hughes broke in for the zone entry and tossed a pass to Nico Hischier. He hooked up Tyler Toffoli, who would rifle the puck off a skate and in past Joey Daccord. In the second period, it took 48 seconds for Hughes to put a shot off the dome of Daccord for a 2-0 lead. Later on, Timo Meier was denied in front only for Dawson Mercer to clean it up for a 3-0 lead. The Devils scored a fourth goal on a later power play, but it was challenged and the goal was taken away. There was a bit of drama late, though. The Devils were caught swarming mid-way through the third period, which allowed Jordan Eberle to make a pass to a wide open Will Borgen on the Devils’ weakside. Borgen beat Daws, who could have done better on the shot, to make it 3-1. Seattle upped their game but the Devils held on to win 3-1. A very nice win featuring 37 shots and goals from important players.

February 13, at Nashville, 4-2 Win: For the first time since November 25, the Devils won the second game of a back-to-back set. They did it by just pounding Juuse Saros with shots. Lots of shots. From all over. From crashing the net to firing from the points. Nashville’s skaters were beaten often and all game long and so the Devils racked up 47 shots on net. Of course, the Devils went down first. Ryan O’Reilly finished a dominant power play effort to open the scoring early in the first. Jack Hughes got the Devils on the board in a 4-on-4 situation in the second period with a brilliant rush to beat Saros. This was answered by Nashville minutes later. Roman Josi sprung Tomas Novak after an ill-advised line change and a blocked dump-in. Novak beat Nico Daws straight up to make it 2-1. Where would the Devils get a second goal given how well Saros was playing? In the third period. Nico Hischier tipped off a Jesper Bratt shot to make it 2-2 early in the third. The Devils kept attacking and they would hit paydirt. Timo Meier jammed in a puck in front with over 5 minutes left to make it 3-2. The Devils had to hold on and could breathe in relief when Hischier put home an empty netter within the final minute. A massive win for a Devils team that needed to get something in the second game of these back to backs. They are now 2-8-1 in them.

February 15, vs. Los Angeles, 2-1 Loss: Despite finally winning both games in a back-to-back set for the first time this season, the Devils dropped a close loss to Los Angeles. Nico Daws did his job as well as he could. The problem was that the Devils had just 5 shots on net in the first period and 7 more in the second period. And that second period featured 3 power plays. The first one ended with Adrian Kempe getting inside Luke Hughes shorthanded, Daws making a stop (or Hughes’ skate), and Anze Kopitar burying the rebound. The second power play ended with Tyler Toffoli putting home a rebound from a Jesper Bratt one-timer to make it 1-1. The third, well, did not have much of anything. The Devils’ attack took two periods to really make David Rittich work - and even that came after Quinton Byfield punished a Curtis Lazar holding penalty by roofing a puck in front of the crease. The Devils scrambled at 2-1, or more accurately one guy had the puck and the other Devils kind of stood around waiting. It was a poor effort in a one-goal loss that hurts a team that really cannot afford such lackluster efforts.

February 17, vs. Philadelphia, Stadium Series at MetLife, 6-3 Win: The Devils came out in front of a largely supportive 70,000+ crowd at MetLife and went up quickly. Nico Hischier broke away and tucked a puck through Samuel Ersson’s legs for the game’s first goal. The Devils kept going and would hit paydirt once more. A Brendan Smith shot yielded a juicy rebound for Tyler Toffoli, who made it 2-0. The Devils would fall flatter in the second period as the Flyers upped their game and the Devils seemingly decided that zone exits would be An Issue all night. The Devils conceded 27 shots on net in the second period alone. Nico Daws was up for a lot of them, but he had no chance on Owen Tippett burying a one-timer from the slot. The Devils would get a break late with two quick goals. Brendan Smith was found all alone around the net; he put home a rebound from Ondrej Palat’s shot to make it 3-1. About a minute later, Nathan Bastian charged in and sniped a shot over Ersson’s shoulder to make it 4-1. Then Palat took a penalty - soft, but a whack to the hands has been an easy call since 2005 - and Tippett punished it from the high slot to make it 4-2. Any concerns about a Flyers comeback were eased when Nico Hischier scored early in the third period. Nick Seeler flung a puck in from distance before the halfway mark through the third period, but the Devils kept the Flyers more than honest to wind the game down. Bastian made it a touchdown with his empty net goal. The Devils won a game they needed to win in a grand fashion to close out a week that they also won.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Stadium Series is followed by two days of no games before another busy schedule. This week will be three games in five nights, including the start of a weekend back-to-back. The games all matter. Tuesday night is in Washington D.C. The Devils can really put some distance between them and the Capitals with a regulation win. A Capitals win really hurts the Devils’ efforts. On Thursday night, the Devils will host their hated rivals in the Rangers. The Rangers do not need the points as badly as the Devils do. However, the Rangers would love nothing more but to deny the Devils a return to the postseason given what happened last year. On Saturday, a home back-to-back weekend begins with Montreal. The Devils lost an otherwise winnable game to Montreal back in January. They really cannot afford to drop points in this game - or empty the proverbial tank since they will play again on Sunday. Great wins in the back-to-back and over Philly. But their situation makes it such that they have to keep winning. The situation is the result of all of those lame losses from earlier in the season. It catches up, people.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: The New York Islanders had one game and they did not win it. In true Islanders fashion for this season, they got a post-regulation point out of it. That would be it for amid all of their waiting.

February 13, vs. Seattle, 2-1 Shootout (SO) Loss: Given that Seattle played and lost on Monday night in Newark and the Islanders had only this game to play this week, this is a disappointing result. For one, Matty Beniers made it 1-0 for Seattle in the first period. At least Ilya Sorokin was in form from then on. For another, the Kraken held the Isles to 27 shots on net through to the shootout. Only one would get by Philipp Grubauer: a power play goal by Kyle Palmieri that punished a Yanni Gourde boarding penalty. At 1-1, both teams tried to break through. Seattle out-shot the Isles 11-5 in the third, but nothing went in. Overtime was even at 2 shots each. Nothing went in. In the shootout, Grubauer stopped all three Islanders. Tomas Tatar beat Sorokin. The 1-0 shootout yielded a 2-1 shootout loss for the Islanders. Sure, they got a point. But they really needed two. And only 27 shots against a team who played and lost last night? Really?

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders will have more to do this week. First and foremost, they will play their most hated rivals this afternoon. They will take on the New York Rangers at 3 PM in MetLife Stadium as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series. The Islanders will then travel more. They will go to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for a big game within the division. Then they will head to St. Louis on Thursday night. The Blues are battling for a playoff spot too; they are no one’s doormats. The Islanders will return home on Saturday afternoon with a tough game against Tampa Bay. All four games are big in their own respects. The Isles made a big coaching move to get them into the playoff picture. This week will be crucial to see if that will work out or not.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: The Washington Capitals moved up a spot in the division by going 1-1-1. Not a bad week on its own but they need to be better as the Isles and Pens can jump them right away and they are a bit back of the Devils. It is getting late, Capitals.

February 11, vs. Vancouver, 3-2 OT Loss: Washington did well to take a high-scoring Vancouver team beyond regulation. But they were seconds from a shootout and only got one point from it. Nic Dowd opened the scoring early in the first period. However, Conor Garland tied it up about 10 minutes later to make it 1-1 going into the second period. In that period, The Putinist scored a rare (for this season) 5-on-5 goal to put the Caps up. This was answered about a minute later by Nils Hoglander. Darcy Kuemper and Thatcher Demko held it down through to regulation, with Washington surviving a late power play in the third. It would take almost all of overtime for there to be a winner. After a missed shot by Elias Pettersson in the dying seconds, Connor McMichael tried to hook John Carlson up with a pass. It went off the defender and right to J.T. Miller to bury the puck into the net with 4.8 seconds left. Ouch. Sure, you got the point, but that is a tough way to lose.

February 13, vs. Colorado, 6-3 Loss: The losing continued for Washington when they hosted Colorado. The first period was full of scoring within the first ten minutes. Ross Colton finished an odd-man rush to open the scoring and Devon Toews doubled Colorado’s lead about two minutes later. A quick two goals from the Caps would tie it up. First from Beck Malenstyn and second from McMichael on the next shift. 10 minutes, 4 goals. The score would hold until Artturi Lehkonen broke the tie in the second period. A too many men on the ice call on Washington was punished by Mikko Rantanen late in the second period to make it 4-2. Washington would pull a goal back when the Putinist converted a power play resulting from Josh Manson elbowing Tom Wilson. Washington would try to tie it up. They would not. Lehkonen and Miles Wood would seal up the win with back-to-back empty net goals. John Carlson was presumably mad after the Wood ENG as he received a misconduct. I also presume the Caps fans are mad that this is how their season is going down the drain.

February 17, at Montreal, 4-3 Win: Washington held off Montreal to get a big regulation win to keep their fading hopes alive. Anthony Mantha gave the Caps an early lead. Arber Xhekaj tied it up shortly thereafter. However, a Joel Armia tripping penalty led to a PPG from T.J. Oshie to give the Caps a 2-1 lead in the first period. A lead that lasted until 16:15 of the second period when Alex Newhook tied it up for Montreal. The Caps would go up again in the third period with an early goal by Sonny Milano. Alas, John Carlson took a slashing penalty and that led to Nick Suzuki tying it up on that power play. Washington’s Aliaksei Protas would provide the final difference maker, scoring over a minute past the halfway mark to put the Caps up 4-3. They held on, even with killing a Tom Wilson penalty late, to get at least one win this week.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Washington Capitals will have three games to play and this could either salvage some late playoff hope or put another nail in the proverbial coffin into said hopes. On Tuesday, they will host New Jersey. While the Caps beat on the Devils twice earlier this season, the Devils won in D.C. back in January. With a hungry Devils squad, this could be a huge and difficult swing. After that game, the Capitals well head to the Sunshine State. They will visit Tampa Bay on Thursday and then go to Florida on Saturday evening. The Capitals need results in the worst way. Neither Tampa Bay or Florida will have them get any easily. Especially as Florida beat the Caps 4-2 back on February 8. Washington is capable of big wins - see 3-0 win in Boston on February 10 - but they have flailing. This week could really do it to them.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins had two games to play along with watching the out-of-town scoreboard - which helped them a bit. They went 1-1-0. Not exactly ideal. They still have a games played advantage but the pressure is mounting. They slipped behind Washington for the time being. Using that games played advantage will make it up - if they win them.

February 14, vs. Florida, 5-2 Loss: After a goalless first period, Florida buried the Penguins in the second period. From 4:28 to 13:02, Florida put up four on the Pens. Matthew Tkachuk racked up a goal and two assists. He scored the first goal, set up Aaron Ekblad for a PPG for the third goal, and set up Anton Lundell for the fourth goal. The only goal he did not have a point on was Jonah Gadjovich’s goal shortly after Tkachuk’s game-opening score. The Penguins were basically beaten with that rush of goals. Bryan Rust did get the team on the board after Lundell’s goal in the second period. But early in the third, Lundell did again to make it 5-1. John Ludvig scored his first NHL goal after that one, but it was a rare bright spot in a dismal 5-2 loss. A loss that also included Jake Guentztel leaving early with an injury; he is ruled out for four weeks.

February 15, at Chicago, 4-1 Win: Conor Bedard returned to action on this night. But the Penguins, desperate for a win, would ensure he would return in a losing effort. Sidney Crosby opened the scoring 15 seconds into the game on a tip-in - and the Penguins never looked back. Reilly Smith made it 2-0 in the first period. Bedard did set up Philipp Kurashev for a score in the second period. It was a one-shot game - until Crosby scored his second of the night in the third period. Rust secured the win with a shorthanded empty netter. Say what you want about Chicago, but Pittsburgh needs wins and cannot look past anyone from here on out. They did just that.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a run of home games this week. They will take on Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Will they get the Kings team that crushes it on the road or the Kings team that struggles as of late? Who knows. On Tuesday, the Penguins will play a huge game within the division against the Islanders. That four-point swing could really help either team at a dear cost to the other. On Thursday, the Penguins will host Montreal. They have to avoid being spoiled. The Penguins will be in their comfortable confines for a pivotal week with respect to their postseason hopes. Time to make the most of it.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: The Columbus Blue Jackets continued to lose. Sure, they won one game but given the possible desire for more lottery balls, the win may be seen as a loss in that respect.

They also lost their GM. Jarmo Kekalainen was fired on Thursday after 10 plus seasons in the role in Columbus. The results have not been good enough after Kekalainen made some big deals (e.g. Gaudreau, Provorov, Severson) more in line with a team wanting to make the playoffs instead of playing for lottery balls after New Year’s Day. The Mike Babcock hire and subsequent fire and then hire of Pascal Vincent certainly hurt his standing as well. I do not blame ownership for pulling the trigger. Curious as to who will lead them as the NHL Trade Deadline awaits on March 8.

February 13, at Ottawa, 6-3 Loss: 70 total shots! 9 total goals! This game was one for the offense. Not so much for the Columbus fans, although this helps their tanking efforts. Dmitri Voronkov opened the scoring in the first period. This was answered with a PPG by Brady Tkachuk and a batted in second goal from Tkachuk less than a minute later. Minutes after that Claude Giroux scored a shorthanded goal to make it 3-1 Ottawa going into the second period. Toronto’s Most Recent Nemesis, Ridley Greig made it 4-1 early in the second period. Columbus would get within a goal past the midway point. Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic made it 4-3 with about 6 minutes left in the second period. Then Zach Werenski took a tripping penalty and Tkachuk completed his hat trick with a power play goal. The 5-3 score held with Anton Forsberg stopping all 17 shots by the Blue Jackets in the third period. Erik Brannstrom sunk in an empty netter on a clearing attempt for the 6-3 final score.

February 17, at San Jose, 4-3 Win: It was a dramatic night in the Bay Area. Anthony Duclair put the Sharks up early. Then Columbus responded with two quick goals, one from Zach Werenski and one from Kirill Marchenko. 2-1 going into the the second period. The Blue Jackets boosted that to 3-1 with a goal by Dmitry Voronkov. However, Columbus collapsed on the next shift and allowed another goal to Duclair. Later on in the second, Voronkov tripped up Nikita Okhotiuk. This led to Fabian Zetterlund giving the Sharks a lift with a PPG to tie up the game. The score held at 3-3 all the way to the very end. With time running out in the third period, Johnny Gaudreau played a pass through the neutral zone to Boone Jenner. The pass was perfect for Jenner to get ahead of two Sharks into the zone. He went in and beat Kaapo Kahkonen with a backhander that trickled though his legs for the late game winner.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus will wrap up their time in California in this coming week. The schedule makers were not kind in how it will go. They will play Los Angeles and Anaheim back-to-back on this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. Then the Blue Jackets will go home to host Buffalo on Friday. If Columbus’ goal is to fall further to 32nd, then they would do well to lose to Anaheim. They could lose to anyone. It has been that bad in Columbus this season.

That was the nineteenth Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot of the 2023-24 season. Can anyone catch the New York Rangers? Can the New Jersey Devils close the gap on Philadelphia after their big win? What will the Islanders, Penguins, and Capitals do as their seasons may be sunsetting right before our eyes? How can Columbus fall further in the league standings? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.