A Look Back At the Last Outdoor NJ Game

Today marks the second outdoor game that the New Jersey Devils have played. Ten years ago, the Devils and Rangers clashed in Yankee Stadium for a Stadium Series game. While I sadly cannot attend today’s game at Metlife, I was at that game ten years ago and thought it would be good to take a look back at what the experience and game were like ten years ago as we head into another unique experience for this team and fanbase.

Context

The 2013-14 Devils were, in a way, sort of similar to this year’s iteration of the team, and in other ways completely different. That team, under head coach Peter DeBoer, went 35-29-18 and finished 6th in the Metro, 5 points out of the final wild card position. In this, that team was somewhat similar to the one we have been seeing this year. The current Devils head into this outdoor game fourth in the Metro instead of 6th, and they are only two points out of the second wild card instead of 5, so they are in a slightly better position currently. But overall, both iterations have been disappointing when compared to potential expectations. That 2013-14 team was not expected to be a true Cup contender like this team was at the start of the season, but that team had talent and many thought they could make the playoffs. Indeed, that team finished 3rd in Corsi that season in the entire NHL and tended to dominate the run of play in their games. This was coupled with an even stronger expected goals for percentage, where they finished 2nd in the league, only behind a very strong San Jose team. It was a team that analytics people were baffled over, as the advanced metrics said the team should win a lot more than it did.

Of course, if you were watching the team back then, you know exactly why that team did not make the playoffs despite having excellent possession and expected goal metrics: they could not win a shootout. And I mean, at all. The 2013-14 Devils went 0-13 on the shootout. And considering how the shootout is seen by many analytics people as just a crap shoot, mostly luck-based, if the Devils had just gone 6-7 that year on the shootout, they would’ve been in the postseason. This year’s Devils are also winless on the shootout ironically, but they have only been in 1 shootout so far this season, much different than going 0-13. And these Devils this season have been very good in the 5 minute overtime, which has prevented the need to go to a shootout, which in my opinion is a big bonus.

Where this year’s Devils really differ from those 2013-14 Devils is in terms of age. That Devils team a decade ago was old. The team had two regular starters at age 41, Martin Brodeur and Jaromir Jagr. Patrik Elias and team captain Bryce Salvador were 37, and both Marek Zidlicky and Dainius Zubrus were at least 35 as well. On the flip side, there were only 3 players on the team under 25 years old that played in at least 50 regular season games: Adam Henrique, Eric Gelinas, and Jon Merrill, and Merrill only just made that cut at 52 games played. It was an old team, in stark contrast to this year’s team which is very young and still looking to grow and develop while also being a contender.

The Game

The Devils and Rangers met up at Yankee Stadium on January 26th, 2014. It was a huge crowd for a hockey game, but a fitting one for a baseball park, with the stated attendance being 50,105. The game was initially delayed from its 1 pm start time thanks to sunlight glare on the ice, so the puck did not officially drop until 1:41 Eastern Time. Looking back on it, I honestly do not recall the sun at all, as the weather vastly changed during the game. At 24 degrees out, however, and with some wind, it was quite cold, and tailgating in Yankee Stadium parking lots had to be done with mittens and hand warmers, to say the least.

As I just mentioned, the weather would change, and it did. The second period was dominated by snow, which fell steadily afterward, making the experience really, really awesome and unforgettable. There is nothing like watching an outdoor professional hockey game your favorite team is playing in while it’s snowing out and players are wearing beanies over their helmets and whatnot. Sadly, the snow also brought the worst out of the Devils and the best out of the Rangers. After the first period, the Devils had a 3-2 lead and were looking strong, with two goals by Elias and one by Travis Zajac. However, everything changed once the snow started coming down. The Rangers went on to score 5 unanswered goals between the second and third periods as the defense couldn’t stop giving up quality chances and Brodeur could not bail the team out from any of it, and the offense which scored so easily in the first period could no longer get anything by Henrik Lundqvist as the Devils would end up being humiliated in the game with a 7-3 final score.

This season, the Devils will need a strong defensive game if they want to beat Philadelphia, as you can never give up 7 goals in a game and expect to win. Sadly, if Vitek Vanecek starts, and it isn’t known as of my writing this, then they might just give up 7 goals again. However, Nico Daws has been playing well since getting back into NHL action, so perhaps he gets to play and does well. As a younger, faster team too, the Devils this time around can look to generate more odd man rushes and chances off of rushes to score more goals against Philly, and hopefully they manage to score after the first period this time around. With a high temperature of 36 degrees, it might be a little bit warmer than it was last time, but with some early morning snow in the forecast, it should be good for game time. With an 8 pm start time tonight too, it will be a night game instead of in the day, so no sun to worry about, but it will be cold, temperatures certainly lower than the high, perhaps in the low 30s or even dipping into the upper 20s. It will feel even colder than that, so it will be a true outdoor game.

This time around, here’s hoping for a win and another great experience in an outdoor game.