Game Preview #54: 2024 Stadium Series: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (27-22-4) versus the Philadelphia Flyers (29-19-7)

The Time: 7:00 PM EST

The Broadcast: TV - ABC

Playoff Implications on a Huge Stage

The New Jersey Devils are currently only two points out of the last Wild Card spot with the same games played as the Detroit Red Wings. However, just seven points behind the Flyers with two fewer games played, the Devils can take a big step towards competing for a safer playoff spot with a win today. The Flyers, who, like the Devils, are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, are well aware of the implications at play. Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella had this to say about the Devils chasing them in the standings with games on hand.

“That’s what I try to balance,” coach John Tortorella said. “I do not want to disrespect our team or their families, to let them enjoy this. But when that puck is dropped, I know we’ll be ready to play because I think they’re zeroed in on how important it is.

Tortorella’s counterpart, Lindy Ruff, will have to be prepared for Philadelphia’s energy to start the game as well as their usual intensity throughout the 60 minutes of play. Ruff is well aware of the Devils’ playoff situation, though, and I expect the team to better keep to their structured game in East Rutherford than they did in Newark on Thursday. They will have to keep their heads straight and not get entranced by the stage. In Mike Morreale’s article on NHL.com about Lindy Ruff’s experiences in outdoor games, Ruff had this to say about the atmosphere in a larger stadium:

“It’s even, really. I think you look at it almost like a Super Bowl-type atmosphere. Neither team gets to play at home. I mean, we played at home (in Buffalo and New York) but it wasn’t our rink and I think when you start looking at 60,000 or 70,000 people, you’re looking at people from everywhere...I thought it was something that was unique because it was kind of thunderous. Sometimes the roar of the fans almost felt delayed. I think we got a little bit of a taste of what it feels like at a football game because now you’re in open air and fans are a lot further away. I think it’s a great opportunity for all those guys who haven’t been involved to feel what that’s like.”

Of course, Devils fans will be hoping for a predominantly red MetLife. It might be an odd color for local fans to show out in force wearing to this stadium in particular, but I hope every Devils fan — from the original fans of the 80s and diehards of the 90s to the young fans watching videos of Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier on TikTok — is at this game letting their voice be heard. The Flyers are not the basement-dwelling team many expected them to be when this game was announced. Even if the Devils pass them in the standings, there is a really good chance that Philadelphia is a playoff team this Spring. The Devils cannot even let Philly get a point tonight, and Devils fans need to make sure that MetLife gets loud in support of their team.

Nico Daws or Akira Schmid and Other Lineup Questions

Perhaps making a bit of a mistake, Lindy Ruff played Nico Daws on Thursday after the young German-Canadian goalie delivered the team rare back-to-back wins. During practice last night, as you can see below, Nico Daws was listed as the primary goaltender. However, no starter was announced, and it remains possible that Akira Schmid makes his first NHL start since December 21, 2023, when he gave up two goals on six shots in less than six minutes to the Edmonton Oilers, who were just beginning their massive winning streak, which carried all the way to the All-Star Break. In Utica, Schmid actually had worse performances than at the NHL level, sporting an .885 save percentage, a 3.58 goals against average, and a 3-5-4 record in 12 appearances.

#NJDevils skating with the same group at practice today.



Siegenthaler, DeSimone and Tierney are extras.

Frankly, I do not think Lindy Ruff has a choice. He made the team’s bed, and Nico Daws will almost certainly get the start as the hot hand tonight, rather than a cold goalie who is only up because of Vitek Vanecek’s injury. There is the remote of remotest possibilities that the Devils could bring up or acquire a goalie by game time, but we are likely past that point, despite Isaac Poulter recently signing a two-way contract with the Devils.

Two other things that I think are worth watching for is whether Jonas Siegenthaler will be elevated to the lineup and whether Ruff decides to actually roll with the same bottom six as Thursday. Against the Kings, both the Meier-Lazar-Mercer and Holtz-Nosek-Bastian lines were repeatedly hemmed in and created little to no offense. I would not mind seeing Chris Tierney replace Nosek in the lineup, as Nosek’s lines have been borderline unplayable at even strength this season. Evolving-Hockey, indeed, shows that Tierney has been significantly better at preventing high-danger chances than Nosek this season.

Regardless of what Ruff does, the bottom six needs to be ready for Philadelphia. Timo Meier needs to be making a physical impression. Curtis Lazar needs to be on top of everything in the neutral zone and on the forecheck. Nate Bastian needs to maintain possession of the puck in the face of a physical and aggressive defense. And whichever line Ruff ends up icing as the fourth needs to ensure that they are not repeatedly forcing Alex Holtz into unwinnable defensive situations.

A robust bottom six means a tired opponent, and that means a Devils top six with ice to work with. Taking the physical heat off of the team’s best scorers in Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli could do wonders to their performance in this biggest-of-big regular season games. On the defensive side: if Siegenthaler is ready to return, I think the team could get a huge boost in mentality. A defensive system that plays to dominate the middle of the ice is exactly what I think Siegenthaler is made for, and it would do a lot of good to bump Kevin Bahl down to easier opponents.

Weather Report

After a snowy morning, East Rutherford will only get to a high of 37 Fahrenheit today, with a predominantly cloudy sky during the early afternoon turning to fewer and fewer clouds over time. By puck drop, the expected temperature is 32 degrees with a “feels like” of 24° and a standard wind of about 10 MPH, which should steadily and slightly lessen over the course of the game. If you are going to the game, dress warm — especially if you find yourself in the upper bowls — but take solace in the fact that the Devils will be playing on ice that’s about as good as it gets for an outdoor game.

Your Thoughts

What do you think of tonight’s game? Will you be attending? What jersey will you be wearing if you are going? Do you think this team is ready for such a game? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thanks for reading.