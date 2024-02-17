2023-24 Gamethread #54: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium

Welcome to the 2024 NHL Stadium Series game. It has been a decade since the Our Favorite Team played outdoors. The Second Rate Rivals have been better than expected all season. Our Favorite Team has underachieved said expectations. This game means a lot in the standings as well as those 80,000-plus who paid a lot (like me) to be in the stands. May the correct (Devils) team win.

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ABC; Digital - ESPN+; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium

The Song of the Evening: Given that the Devils are playing at the home of the New York Giants (and also the New York Jets), I am reminded of the many great tracks from the composers who have worked with NFL Films to create so many iconic clips, reels, and videos. Such as “Men of Winter” by the legendary Sam Spence. An epic stage needs an epic song.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all want the Devils to win in a massive showcase game. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.