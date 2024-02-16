Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “What we understand is that the Devils are still interested in trying to make a trade work with Calgary for Markstrom. It doesn’t mean they’ll be able to do it, but what we heard today is that they’ll continue their effort with the Flames to find a way.” [TSN]

Nico Daws continued his strong play, but the Devils surrendered a late power play goal to the Kings that proved to be the decisive tally on Thursday night. Los Angeles won, 2-1. [Devils NHL]

We do love a good Nico highlight here at All About the Jersey:

Roster updates:

Vanecek remains out with a lower-body injury, says #NJDevils Lindy Ruff



He won’t be able to suit up for the Stadium Series this weekend either. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 15, 2024

“He’s still a ways away,” - Lindy Ruff on Dougie Hamilton’s recovery #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 15, 2024

Down in the AHL this season: Isaac Poulter has a 14-5-1-3 record in Utica, with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage:

#NEWS: We have signed G Isaac Poulter to a two year, entry level deal.



: https://t.co/WOjsrFddiV pic.twitter.com/ut2tBxBNYF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 15, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Jarmo Kekalainen’s time in Columbus has come to an end:

Jarmo Kekalainen has been relieved of his duties as general manager.



John Davidson, along with the team’s hockey operations management team, will assume general manager’s duties while the club goes through the process of hiring a replacement.



https://t.co/ana2o90Adj pic.twitter.com/tqZ9wTKRMU — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 15, 2024

Another sobering reminder of how dangerous the game of hockey can be: [The Athletic ($)]

“In his 36th season as a professional ice hockey player, Jagr will take a short break from the Czech league this week and travel to Pittsburgh, where he made his name in the NHL and where his No. 68 Penguins jersey will be retired at a ceremony on Sunday. Then it’s quickly back to the Czech Republic to prepare for the next game with the Kladno Knights, who are struggling in last place in the domestic league after a 17-game losing streak.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.