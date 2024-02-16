 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/16/24: Tenders of the Goal Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/16/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Kings v New Jersey Devils
Quinton Byfield #55 of the Los Angeles Kings heads for the net as Nico Daws of the New Jersey Devils defends during the third period at Prudential Center on February 15, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. The Los Angeles Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1. Byfield scored on the rebound on this play to win the game for the Los Angeles Kings.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “What we understand is that the Devils are still interested in trying to make a trade work with Calgary for Markstrom. It doesn’t mean they’ll be able to do it, but what we heard today is that they’ll continue their effort with the Flames to find a way.” [TSN]

Nico Daws continued his strong play, but the Devils surrendered a late power play goal to the Kings that proved to be the decisive tally on Thursday night. Los Angeles won, 2-1. [Devils NHL]

We do love a good Nico highlight here at All About the Jersey:

Roster updates:

Down in the AHL this season: Isaac Poulter has a 14-5-1-3 record in Utica, with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage:

​​Hockey Links

Jarmo Kekalainen’s time in Columbus has come to an end:

Another sobering reminder of how dangerous the game of hockey can be: [The Athletic ($)]

“In his 36th season as a professional ice hockey player, Jagr will take a short break from the Czech league this week and travel to Pittsburgh, where he made his name in the NHL and where his No. 68 Penguins jersey will be retired at a ceremony on Sunday. Then it’s quickly back to the Czech Republic to prepare for the next game with the Kladno Knights, who are struggling in last place in the domestic league after a 17-game losing streak.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...