Chasing League Average Goaltending: Goalie Stats Compared with the New Jersey Devils & Others

League average goaltending. Three words that many of the People Who Matter have said, uttered, wanted, lamented, wished, sighed, and prayed for at one point or another this season. You may even be doing so right now. This leads to a rather simple question: What does that even look like?

Like most things in life, it depends a bit on how you define it. Here are a couple of definitions and how far away the New Jersey Devils are from it. As well as some names that have been rumored to join or not join New Jersey in a trade. Something important to consider as the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 gets closer and the Devils’ window to salvage the 2023-24 season is tightening up.

Save Percentage

This is how I would define it. I think this is what you would want it as well. It is helpfully recorded at Hockey-Reference. Overall save percentages go as far back as 1955-56 - with a stunning 91.9% that season - to current. We definitely had a peak in goaltending last decade. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons had a league average save percentage of 91.5%, the highest since the 1963-64 season (which was 91.6%). Since then, the NHL average save percentage has dropped.

As of Thursday night, it is 90.4%. That is in a tie with last season and the lowest since the 90.1% league average in the 2005-06 season, a season known for its severe crackdown on obstruction to a point where power plays were frequent.

How close are the Devils to a 90.4% overall save percentage? Not at all! You do have to be careful finding this data, though. The all situations team save percentage at Natural Stat Trick includes empty net goals allowed. That average at Hockey-Reference does not include empty net goals. For this post, we do not want to consider empty net goals. We want to focus on what league average goaltending could be. It will not involve nobody in the net. Fortunately, NST does have a filter for empty net situations. With a bit of math, I can tell you that the Devils - as of the night of February 15 after their loss to Los Angeles - have a team save percentage of 89.47% when you take out their 15 empty net goals allowed. By the way, the Devils lead the league in empty net goals allowed with 15. If we included the ENGAs, the Devils sit in 30th place with an 88.62%. Without the ENGAs, they still sit at 30th - well behind the league average of 90.4%.

Incidentally, 13 teams are above 90.4% in team save percentage without empty net goals allowed. There are another six teams within 0.2% of the average mark too. The only likely playoff teams with a team save percentage below 90% would be Nashville (on a bubble, actually), Colorado, Tampa Bay, and Carolina. Either way, the Devils are on the wrong end of this stat. Something you probably knew already.

Let us get into it: What about goalies who have put up at least a 90.4% save percentage? Someone who has stopped enough pucks to say they are at the league average or better. NST shines here with their goalie stats, which will not include empty netters. After last night’s games, there have been 91 goalies who have made at least one appearance this season in the NHL. Out of the 91 who have even made just one appearance this season, 43 have posted an all strength save percentage a 90.4% or better. Are any of them Devils? One is:

Nico Daws, 11 GP, 90.9% all strength save percentage, tied for 32nd with Cam Talbot, Petr Mrazek, and Jordan Binnington.

Akira Schmid, 15 GP, 89.3% all strength save percentage, tied for 66th with Dustin Wolf.

Vitek Vanecek, 32 GP, 89% all strength save percentage, tied for 72nd with Cal Petersen.

Yes, we have seen what league average goaltending looks like. Albeit in a small number of appearances. Yet, Nico Daws is at that mark. He even got a boost to it in the 1-2 loss to Los Angeles by stopping 27 out of 29 shots. I am sure some will be surprised at this. Is he not too slow on wraparounds? What about games like the loss at home to Vancouver? The reality is that league average (or better) goaltending is not necessarily a mark of consistency. Everyone is going to have a bad game at some point and the numbers are going to suffer. Or in the case or Vanecek, sometimes you have some good games and that buoys some otherwise heinous numbers. And you get wins because the guys in front of you outscore your lack of saves. Still, save percentage is a great way to identify how well a goalie is stopping pucks overall. That is the issue plaguing the 2023-24 Devils. Based on current data, Daws has been performing at a NHL average level, if a bit above it. Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid have not in 2023-24.

Now here are some notable names I want to highlight. Some have been on the trade block, others have been reputationally known, and some are both.

Jakob Markstrom, 33 GP, 91.6% all strength save percentage, tied for 19th with Linus Ullmark and Joseph Woll.

Juuse Saros, 43 GP, 90.1% all strength save percentage, tied for 51st with Jiri Patera.

John Gibson, 34 GP, 90.3% all strength save percentage, tied for 44th with Andrei Vasilevskiy, Sam Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau.

Jake Allen, 18 GP, 89.5% all strength save percentage, tied for 60th with Ivan Prosvetov

Marc-Andre Fleury, 25 GP, 90.2% all strength save percentage, tied for 48th with Igor Shesterkin and Pytor Kochetkov

Elvis Merzlikins, 29 GP, 90.4% all strength save percentage, 43rd in the NHL.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, 30 GP, 90.3% all strength save percentage, tied for 44th with John Gibson, Sam Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau.

Igor Shesterkin, 34 GP, 90.2% all strength save percentage, tied for 48th with Marc-Andre Fleury and Pytor Kochetkov

Ilya Sorokin, 38 GP, 91.2% all strength save percentage, tied for 28th with Semyon Varlamov, Calvin Pickard, and Connor Ingram

Connor Hellebuyck, 38 GP, 92.6% all strength save percentage, 7th in the NHL and 2nd among goalies with more than 2 GP. (Adin Hill has been better.)

There are a lot of Big Name Goaltenders not providing Big Money seasons based on save percentage. Sure, Vasilevskiy did miss a good part of the start of the season with injury but to see him just under NHL average in save percentage is weird. Ditto for Igor Shesterkin, which may explains why he lost some games he would otherwise start in to a hotter Jonathan Quick. Save percentage also points to most of the trade targets for the Devils being not so ideal choices outside of Markstrom. Even if Saros, Gibson, Fleury, and Merzlikins are immediate improvements over Vanecek and Schmid, would they be worth their contracts to just be around the NHL average? Would they be better next season to make the contract worth it? These are legitimate questions that New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald has to deal with beyond just upgrading the position. These are also the same questions Colorado, Carolina, and other goalie-needy teams are likely asking themselves.

The contract situation was a big reason why Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey did not happen. He wanted Vasilevskiy money. He can say he is outperforming him now. We can say that goaltending is not an issue if he was doing this for the Devils instead of the Jets. But, again, the contract matters. Can he back up his extension when he turns 31 next season and for the following six seasons? Is it worth committing that much term and money? If he maintains his current season, then sure. But Adin Hill and Joey Daccord are up their in save percentage for a fraction of that incoming deal. Still, Hellebuyck is the best of the best in this category. I can understand the People Who Matter who wish Fitzgerald pushed to make that deal work. Even if I think it would have been more problematic for the cap and in the long term given the extension he did get.

Anyway, that’s the post, right? Well, not quite. I want to consider two other ways we can look at the league average.

Starts Above 90% Save Percentage

Sure, we want goaltenders putting up a league average performance. From a game to game perspective, we do not want a really good game and a really bad game to balance out to an average total. We want the Devils goalies to put up performances that allow the Devils to win. Like Nico Daws in the 1-2 loss to Los Angeles last night. He posted a 93.1% save percentage in the game. Statistically, Daws did his job well. (And by my eye, he did his job very well.) Knowing how often a goalie puts up at least a 90% save percentage in a game may better reflect what we may want to see as the Devils remain on the outside looking into the playoff picture.

Why 90%? While it is a bit above NHL league average save percentage without empty net goals, it does get us closer to the mark. Even if the goals allowed are horrid eyesores and tissue-paper soft, a goalie allowing three goals on 30 shots is a 90% save percentage night. Better than that is beneficial. I think it is a good rule of thumb to work with when defining a “winnable” situation. Especially for a Devils team with scorers that can put up 3 goals on plenty of nights. It also helps that 90% is not too different than a 90.4% league average without empty netters.

This stat is counted at NHL.com under the Advanced report for goalie stats. It includes how many games the goalie started where the stopped over 90% of the shots and a percentage of how many games the goalie started where they went above that mark. The latter is more valuable; it will tell us how often they hit that mark based on their work load. We do not have to worry about empty netters since the goalie would not face those anyway. By default, it includes all situations - which is what we would want to know.

Enough justification. What’s average in this stat this season? Per NHL.com and filtering out goalies with fewer than 10 games played, the median is 54.3% and the average is 52.56%. (For raw game starts above 90%, the median is 12 and the average is 12.86.) How have the Devils goalies done by this standard after last night’s games? Here is how each of them have done so far as well as how they have ranked in the league in percentage of starts above 90% save percentage:

Nico Daws, 11 GP, 11 starts, 6 starts above 90%, 54.6% of all starts - tied for 31st (out of 68) with Cayden Primeau and Kaapo Kahoknen.

Akira Schmid, 15 GP, 13 starts, 5 starts above 90%, 38.5% of all starts - 61st in the NHL

Vitek Vanecek, 32 GP, 29 starts, 12 starts above 90%, 41.4% of all starts - 56th in the NHL

This stat helps show why the Devils lost faith in Schmid moreso than in Daws. Basically, Schmid struggled in more of his starts. With Vanecek, he was able to pull himself up a bit with some good performances - even recently. Add in the fortune of the Devils scoring plenty more goals with Vanecek than Schmid and it can be understood why the Devils demoted Schmid. That said, this also shows Vanecek’s inconsistency. Not even close to half of his starts have resulted in Vanecek stopping close to a league average rate of shots on net. He is capable in the same way that any goalie can have a good game here or there. The issue for this season is that he has not done it nearly enough.

Daws has, once again, shown he has been legitimately decent. He cannot reach it raw starts above 90%, but he is above the league average by percentage. Time will tell if this holds up but it is beginning to look like Daws is a better bet than hoping Vanecek (or Schmid) gets hot and turns it around.

Now about those other goalies from the previous section, here is how they stack up.

Jakob Markstrom, 33 GP, 33 starts, 21 starts above 90%, 63.6% of all starts - tied for 11th in the NHL with Connor Ingram.

Juuse Saros, 43 GP, 43 starts, 21 starts above 90%, 48.8% of all starts - 45th in the NHL.

John Gibson, 34 GP, 33 starts, 19 starts above 90%, 57.6% of all starts - 23rd in the NHL.

Jake Allen, 18 GP, 18 starts, 9 starts above 90%, 50% of all starts - tied for 40th with Ivan Prosvetov, Lukas Dostal, Anton Forsberg, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Marc-Andre Fleury, 25 GP, 22 starts, 11 starts above 90%, 50% of all starts - tied for 40th with Ivan Prosvetov, Lukas Dostal, Anton Forsberg, and Jake Allen.

Elvis Merzlikins, 29 GP, 29 starts, 13 starts above 90%, 44.8% of all starts - 51st in the NHL.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, 30 GP, 30 starts, 17 starts above 90%, 56.7% of all starts - 24th in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin, 34 GP, 34 stats, 19 starts above 90%, 55.9% of all starts - 28th in the NHL.

Ilya Sorokin, 38 GP, 37 starts, 22 starts above 90%, 59.5% of all starts - 19th in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck, 38 GP, 38 starts, 25 starts above 90%, 65.8% of all starts - 7th in the NHL.

This better reflects why some of them have the reputation that they do. By this metric, Merzlikins has been only a bit better than Vanecek in that regard. Even with a better save percentage overall, this suggests he has been hammered more often than not. It also casts a poorer light on Fluery, Allen, and even Saros. For Saros, this stat combined with his sub-NHL-average overall save percentage really tells me that 2023-24 has been a rough one by his standards. One has to hope he bounces back; whether that is Nashville or another organization, who can say. This metric also shows Sorokin, Gibson, Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin, and Markstrom in better lights than their overall save percentage alone would suggest. These are goalies that their respective teams can reasonably expect their goalies to have at least decent nights in the crease. Of course, Hellebuyck is among the best in the NHL this season in this category as well.

It may be applied save percentage. However, I think plenty of the People Who Matter look at the goaltending position in this kind of way. It is not that they want league average goaltending over the whole season. They want goalies who the team can start and have reason to think the team has a real chance with him in net. So far this season, only Daws can do that and with 11 games played, it is unknown how much he can maintain that.

Goals Save Above Expected - GSAx

There is one other metric I want you to consider: Goals Save Above Expected. Expected goal modeling has been in use in hockey for a number of seasons. While it is heavily based on shot location, it is an important context to consider for a goaltender’s performance. If an opponent slashes and dashes through a defense and creates a lot of scoring chances and high danger chances, then the goalie’s job is going to be that much harder. We know that a shot in the slot generally is a lot more valuable than a shot from 50-60 feet away at the blueline. Rather than using save percentage, which counts all shots equally, we should incorporate expected goals into how a goalie performs. It will especially be helpful for identifying goalie performance on teams that may not defend so well like, say, Anaheim.

I have to point out that this is not the same as Goals Save Above Average. That has the same issue with save percentage in terms of everything counting the same. It may be good to know where a goalie stands by it relative to his peers. But it is not much different than what save percentage tells us. GSAx provides the context that comes from an xG model that GSAA does not have. I would recommend using GSAx where applicable (and I will remember to use it in my month in review posts going forward). I will point out that GSAx is like GSAA in terms of how it is read. Zero is average. The higher, the better the goaltender has done against the expected goal model. The lower, the worse the goaltender has done against the same model.

While this stat has not caught on, Moneypuck does calculate it on a nightly basis for all of the goalies in the NHL. We can apply a 10-game played filter and see how the goalies stack up after last night’s games. First, the Devils’ goalies.

Nico Daws, 11 GP, 2.4 GSAx, 32nd (out of 68) in the NHL, 0.234 GSAx/60 minutes, 23rd in the NHL

Akira Schmid, 15 GP, -3.9 GSAx, 52nd in the NHL, -0.310 GSAx/60 minutes, 57th in the NHL

Vitek Vanecek, 32 GP, -11.1 GSAx, 66th in the NHL, -0.372 GSAx/60 minutes, 59th in the NHL

This stat really hammers home the point that Vanecek has been legitimately awful this season. Whereas his save percentage and starts above 90% save percentage show he has been bad, this one has him as the second worst goalie in the league in terms of raw GSAx. It is not like the Devils have been perfect in front of him but he has let in a lot more than what the model expected the opponent to generate. When you look at it at a per-60 minute rate, Vanecek rises up to not be as heinously awful. It is still quite bad to be 59th out of 68 goalies. And still worse than the guy the Devils demoted to Utica for his performances not being up to par.

Nico Daws, on the other hand, has been at par by this metric. Again, with just 11 games played, it is possible this may not be so stable. After all, Daws had a 0.3 GSAx before the Los Angeles games. Still, this metric shows that Daws has done well when compared with what was expected to beat him. He is not so much dominating the model, but he is also not getting wrecked beyond what the model expects either. If you are looking for NHL average-like goaltending or a bit better than it, then Moneypuck’s xG model suggests Daws has been providing it. Similar with the other stats we looked at in this post.

What about those other notable goalies? Well:

Jakob Markstrom, 33 GP, 18.4 GSAx, 4th in the NHL, 0.561 GSAx/60 minutes, 6th in the NHL

Juuse Saros, 43 GP, -6.7 GSAx, tied for 59th in the NHL with Dan Vladar, -0.169 GSAx/60 minutes, 50th in the NHL

John Gibson, 34 GP, 7.0 GSAx , tied for 18th in the NHL with Joseph Woll, 0.224 GSAx/60 minutes, 26th in the NHL

Jake Allen, 18 GP, -1.9 GSAx, 46th in the NHL, -0.110 GSAx/60 minutes, 49th in the NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury, 25 GP, -2.1 GSAx, tied for 47th in the NHL with Lukas Dostal, -0.09 GSAx/60 minutes, 47th in the NHL

Elvis Merzlikins, 29 GP, 1.3 GSAx, 38th in the NHL, 0.047 GSAx/60 minutes, 39th in the NHL

Andrei Vasilevskiy, 30 GP, 8.2 GSAx, 15th in the NHL, 0.277 GSAx/60 minutes, 22nd in the NHL

Igor Shesterkin, 34 GP, 3.2 GSAx, 30th in the NHL, 0.096 GSAx/60 minutes, 34th in the NHL

Ilya Sorokin, 38 GP, 5.0 GSAx, 26th in the NHL, 0.133 GSAx/60 minutes, 28th in the NHL

Connor Hellebuyck, 38 GP, 26.1 GSAx, 1st in the NHL, 0.686 GSAx/60 minutes, 3rd in the NHL

This metric really shows why some of the Big Name Goaltenders still have the reputation that they do. Sorokin, Shesterkin, and especially Vasilevskiy look solid by this look at goaltending performance. Their teams pay them big money to go above and beyond and by both GSAx and GSAx/60, they are doing so. Not as well as the best in the NHL, which includes Hellebuyck and Markstrom in this season. But they are providing positive value based on what their teams have allowed this season. This also speaks to how one can say John Gibson is performing well behind a really bad Anaheim team. It also makes Elvis Merzlikins seem viable, who has had decent numbers in the other two stats looked at in this post - like Daws, really.

This also dims the light that is on some of the other rumored goaltenders. Fleury and Allen are similar in terms of not stopping more than what their teams are expected to concede. Sure, they are both better than Vanecek and Schmid in this season so far but they are not massive upgrades in this respect. This is also very harsh on Saros, who is having a really rough 2023-24 season compared with his past. He is even below Schmid in raw GSAx and just below Allen in GSAx/60. Saros is 28 so it is possible (likely?) that this is just a poor season. Whether it is Nashville or another team, the staff has to make sure he bounces back next season. Still, whoever is talking to Barry Trotz about Saros needs to point out that his top goaltender is really fighting through it. And whoever is banking on Saros to save their season needs to hope that he plays a whole lot better the moment he steps on the ice for his new team.

Conclusions & Your Take

The New Jersey Devils have someone performing at a NHL league average level right now, if a bit better than that. His name is Nico Daws. Yes, he is likely going to have his fourth start in six days tomorrow at MetLife. Yes, he has only played 11 games and it could all be undone by the end of this season. Alternatively, he could continue to shine or even maintain his performance level. Daws would then provide the desired level of play by so many of the People Who Matter.

The issue is with the fact that Devils organization banked on Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid to perform as they did in 2022-23. A fair bet given that they were good enough last season. But it did not pay off and instead of making some changes to help with that earlier - like the team’s recent adjustment to their swarm defense in the defensive zone - the Devils organization just played through it. They got lucky that Daws came back from injury as well as he did and has played in New Jersey as well as he has so far. They still need to address the position. Even if you are a believer that Daws is a #1A or #1B goalie, the Devils need another goaltender to at least be decent. The organization does not trust Schmid, who has yet to see a single minute since being called up to back up Daws. Vanecek has done everything to play his way out of the job; he has been one of the worst goaltenders in the NHL this season among regulars.

I included other goaltenders for context as to what the options look like, better or otherwise. The Devils have been linked to Markstrom, Saros, Merzlikins, Fleury, Allen, and Gibson either by insider reports and/or fans wishing for it to a point where you have to at least think about it. Hellebuyck was a popular name for a goaltender addition last offseason and his torrid season makes for a great example of what a top goaltender looks like in terms of these stats. I added Vasilevskiy, Sorokin, and Shesterkin as examples of Big Name Goaltenders. Goalies seen as reliable and rocksteady in the crease (along with Saros and Hellebuyck). Interestingly, they have not been so dominant this season. GSAx and GSAx/60 shows that they have not lost a step but their save percentages suggest that they have not been so great as they have been seen in the past. Regardless, they provide points of comparison as to what good or decent or even not-so-good looks like.

This is something that GM Tom Fitzgerald and his staff have to keep in mind. Again, the challenge will not only be willing to give up a lot to make a deal work. It is also banking on that goaltender playing up to their contract or playing up to a future contract that the goalie will want upon a trade. Markstrom has been great this season, but will he be great for the next two seasons? Gibson is clearly an upgrade but is eating that $6.4 million cap hit for three more seasons worth it? Allen and Fleury are not really upgrades and therefore should not be seriously considered. Merzlikins has been decent but, again, do the Devils want to pay a goalie at least $4.225 million for each of the next three seasons for decent? You may say that these bets are worth taking. They may be. So were Vanecek and Schmid based on last season. It is not a simple situation.

I still stand on the fact that the Devils can help their goaltenders out internally first. Given how challenging it is to make a deal for one at the moment, the team may have finally realized it. I suspect that a major reason why it took 50 or so games for Lindy Ruff to have a forward swarm with a defenseman instead of both defensemen. (Aside: It’s not always a center, it’s forward #1 - whoever is closest to the puck.) I still think there could be more. The Devils could (and should) change goalie coaches. Also even consider other changes like equipment for the rebound-happy Vanecek. Regardless, Fitzgerald appears to be trying to get someone new in the net. Hopefully the metrics they are using to identify who is worth getting, who would be an immediate upgrade, and who could be viable for seasons beyond this one work out. These three at least give us, the People Who Matter, an idea as to what league average goaltending looks like. Go forth, Nico Daws.

That all said, I want to know what you think. Which of these three stats do you prefer for defining league average goaltending? Are you surprised Daws has been providing it even in just 11 games? Are you not surprised that Vanecek has been that bad in all three categories? Who among the other goalies did surprise with how they rate in each? Has this changed your mind about which goalie you want the Devils to go after before March 8? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about goaltending in the comments. Thank you for reading.