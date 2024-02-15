Special Teams, Daws Unable to Bail Devils Out as They Lose 2-1 to Kings

Key Takeaways

With a pair of wins under their belts off the backs of Nico Daws and a few much-needed defensive zone system changes, the Devils hosted the Los Angeles Kings for a dual battle for their respective wild card spots. Both teams desperately needed the two points.

The Devils did not have a great first period, as the Kings largely stuffed any zone entries and were dominating in shots 13-5. Were it not for Nico Daws, the Devils would have entered the second period down one or two goals.

Both teams finally scored in the second: Anze Kopitar notched a shorthanded marker to get the Kings on the board, while Tyler Toffoli banked a rebound home on a later power play to tie it at 1-1. Daws remained stellar, and the Devils continued to struggle at even strength.

Unfortunately, the Devils’ power play languished and were unable take advantage of the myriad of calls, leaving the Kings to take a 2-1 lead late in the third without a response, which ended up being the final score.

The Summary

Period 1

Nico Daws got the start again tonight, his third in a row, while Vitek Vanecek remained out of the lineup with a lower body injury (and Akira Schmid warmed the bench). Daws stayed sharp early through the first period, making several key stops to keep the Devils tied 0-0. Still, it was all Kings through the early minutes. They really struggled to enter the Kings’ zone with possession or keep possession once they entered, which meant that they weren’t able to manufacture anything approaching dangerous through the first half of the period.

Then Daws made an incredible sprawling glove save on Anze Kopitar, covering for a brief defensive breakdown in the slot. Near the end of the first, the Devils had a prime opportunity to score, but the shot bounced off the post and they weren’t able to regain possession for another crack. They penalty kill unit did a good job killing Erik Haula’s hooking minor, but by the end, the Kings were outshooting the Devils 13 to 5. They were fortunate to head to the second period tied.

Period 2

The second period looked like it was going to be better—the Devils were entering the Kings zone with possession, for once—but Luke Hughes high-sticked Pierre-Luc Dubois behind a play and they went back to the penalty kill. Dawson Mercer earned himself a near-breakaway, but he was hauled down before he could get a shot on netminder David Rittich. No penalty on the play. The penalty killers did work again, with Curtis Lazar making a tough shot block by keeping himself in the shooting lanes.

Finally, the Devils headed to their first power play with 13:49 remaining in the second. The Kings played a very compact penalty kill, making it tough to find a shooting lane. Rittich stopped one off the facemask, and the Kings blitzed the other direction. Luke Hughes wasn’t able to corral the puck along the boards, springing Kempe for a partial breakaway. Daws made the first save. He couldn’t make the second. Kopitar followed up and chipped the rebound in, putting them ahead 1-0.

Their next power play looked real rough with missed connections and almost shorthanded breakaways, but they scored anyway. Bratt took a one-timer from a Jack Hughes pass, then Tyler Toffoli snapped the rebound past Rittich. Devils tied the game 1-1, but the Kings nearly brought it back to 2-1 just seconds later. Roy and Kempe connected to beat the defense and Daws—until Daws, falling, stuck out his glove and nabbed what looked like a sure goal. Per MoneyPuck, Daws had 0.9 goals saved above expected on 1.9 expected goals. Any other night, the score would’ve been 3-0 or 3-1 halfway through the second with the way the game was going. Daws then followed that save with another on a one-timer from Viktor Arvidsson, who went to the box (along with Hughes) after elbowing Jack.

At four-on-four, Bratt sent a wicked wrist shot off the crossbar, but little happened until Jack exited the box and skated to a breakaway—except that Arvidsson was there with his stick and hands, preventing Hughes from making a move. Fiala next took a penalty, sending the Devils to the power play to end the second and begin the first.

It was a marginally better period. They scored once but allowed several grade-a chances and were continually dominated from a possession standpoint at even strength.

Period 3

Several power plays later, the game remained tied at 1-1 and the Devils sank to 1⁄ 4 with the extra man. Bastian got pushed into the boards on a dangerous play, but the Devils were the ones who headed to the box shortly after as Haula took his second stick-related penalty of the game.

Less than a minute into the power play, Arvidsson slashed Lazar and we headed back to four-on-four and then a Devils power play for forty seconds. Daws made a shorthanded save on a breaking Trevor Moore, which accounted for the only scoring chance during their abbreviated power play. Then Lazar went to the box to stop a Dubois breakaway. UGH. I’m sorry, but the parade to the box on both fronts was tiring. Most of the infractions were infractions and deserved to be called, but this game was more of a special teams battle than I’ve seen in a long time.

The Kings scored on that one, putting them ahead with 5:37 remaining. A quick shot from the point left a rebound in front that Byfield had no problem putting away. The penalty kill had not been doing a bad job so far, but leaving one man open in front during one penalty kill was enough to make the difference. The Devils were unable to settle themselves or the puck with the goalie pulled—though at least the Kings didn’t secure an empty-netter.

The Devils fell 2-1.

The Devils couldn’t generate high-danger scoring chances

Per Natural Stat Trick, the Kings edged out the Devils in high-danger scoring chances 9-5, with five of those coming in the first period. The Devils only managed two in the first, two in the second, and one in the final period. Despite a few very close calls that Daws bailed them out from, it felt like a fairly low-event game, one that the power play failed to make a difference when we saw early that the special teams would receive a workout.

As much as I’d like to say they robbed Peter (the offense) to pay Paul (the defense), the defense did not look particularly good tonight. The only reason the scoresheet read 2-1 was because Daws was fantastic. According to MoneyPuck, he saved 2.24 goals above expected on 4.24 expected. Other nights with other personnel, the scoresheet would’ve read 5-1 and we’d lambast the defense for doing a poor job. Now, they weren’t complete disasters, but they still showed trouble boxing out forwards from the slot and in front of the net, which did lead to the Kings’ second goal.

They didn’t slow down the game to play better defense. They just slowed down.

The power play had a real chance to be difference-makers tonight, but they were completely ineffective, if not terrible. Notably, in the second period, the Kings generated just one fewer scoring chance on their penalty kill than the Devils did with the man advantage (three vs. the Devils’ 4). Of course, the Kings scored their first goal shorthanded. There might’ve been more had Daws not saved their bacon on several breakaways. Eventually, Ruff played two defenseman—Nemec and Luke Hughes—on the power play instead of the fourth forward.

For a team that was labelled a power play merchant through the season’s first quarter, they could certainly use some of that magic now.

I wasn’t sure where to put this point, so I’m going to stick it here: Jack has been firing these weird floaters from the point too often. They almost never make it to the net or create a scoring chance. It’s a bad habit and I’m surprised he’s attempting them instead of trying to skate or pass himself into a better position, which is his usual modus operandi.

Hischier needs to play greedier

Hischier was pretty good tonight. His line was too. So I’m not going to blame him for much, but I will say he needs to be greedier. He shot three times—but he had three or four more opportunities to really rifle the puck from a prime scoring area. The one that sticks out to me the most was on the power play: he deked Brandt Clarke into the next galaxy, created time and space for himself—and made an incomplete pass instead of getting the puck on net. If the pass had completed, it could’ve been a goal. But he was forcing something that didn’t appear to be there.

He has a deceptive wrist shot that is one of the best on the team. I wish he’d use it more instead of being so selfless.

Zone entries were a problem at all strengths

Whether it was on the power play or even strength, the Devils failed to gain the Kings’ zone with puck possession all night. I wish I had the data readily available to me, but it appeared that Jesper Bratt was one of the few—if not the only—skaters who could enter the offensive zone without dumping the puck or losing possession. The Kings played a 1-3-1 that often clogged the neutral zone and forced the dump-in, or surrounded the puck carrier if they did enter the zone. The drop-pass did not help this matter. What do the Kings care if you drop the puck back to create more space? They were going to keep clogging the blueline and collecting the dump-in before the forecheckers could force a battle along the boards. I didn’t see them making much of an adjustment throughout the game. They stuck to their gameplan and the Kings stuck to theirs, and the Kings won out. They relied too much on Bratt or Hughes skating end-to-end.

They competed hard on the forecheck in the last few games. It just wasn’t there tonight.

These kinds of losses are harder to accept in February than October, especially on the back of a decent—if brief—stretch of performances.

Your Thoughts

The trade deadline draws near, yet the Devils seem to lose even when they get very good goaltending. So what do you do to solve them? Do you keep pushing for the playoffs and hope to figure it out there, or is it too late? With about a quarter left of the season to play, I’m cautiously optimistic, but they haven’t earned a long leash. What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.