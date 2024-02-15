Are the Past Three New Jersey Devils Games Setting Us Up for Heartbreak?

In their three most recent games, the New Jersey Devils have gone 2-0-1 and in all honestly probably deserved to win them all. The team's commitment to Coach Lindy Ruff's adjusted system was apparent. Forwards came and helped protect the house; defenders were for the most part covering where they needed to. And the goalies, whether it was Nico Daws, or yes even Vitek Vanecek, saved what they needed to save to keep the team in the game.

Today is February 15th, the day after Valentine's Day. Just like there are some people out there who will have to face heartbreak related to the holiday, we fans may have to face the fact that our Devils may be setting us up for the same. Don't get me wrong, I'm thrilled with the team's play during the most recent stretch. I would have loved the second point against Carolina, but the Devils played a well structured game even in that loss as well as in their two wins. Said play helped to mitigate the mistakes and allowed less dangerous chances for the opposition. If the Devils can keep playing this way and picking up points in bunches, they'll get back to where they want to be in the standings.

The only problem? We've seen this story before this season.

Maybe we can make the argument that the adjustments Ruff (finally) made will be what the team needs. We can't ignore, however that the Devils have had small stretches like this in 2023-24 where they look good and as if they've turned a corner. They then proceed to come out and either play really bad hockey, get a really bad effort in net, or a combination of both. The Pattern, as I'll call it, has led to questioning coaches, questioning management, and already contemplating if the team should be selling prior to the trade deadline.

While I won't go into those three items individually (some of them we already have here at AAtJ) I will have to mention coaching as it goes most closely with the team's play. Again, changes have been made, but how long until other teams adjust? How long until Ruff realizes that other teams have figured out what he's doing and he needs to modify the game plan to some extent again? Or even will he adjust his system any further if the need arises? This is why the Devils might be setting us up for heartbreak; we get some changes and a glimpse of success only to see it all fade again.

Maybe though this time will be different. The changes have worked through three games as we've said and it solved the Devils' biggest problem of bleeding dangerous chances. If that can continue, maybe things really will be different over the final 30 games. Let's also not forget that our broadcast highlighted how the Devils play at a 100+ point place when both Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier are healthy and that looks to be the case for the foreseeable future.

So do we give this Devils team the benefit of the doubt? Do we give them a chance to break our hearts again this season, or do we chalk it up as a lost campaign as of now. I think the best answer I can give comes in the form of the infamous words of Michael Scott: "No question about it, I am ready to get hurt again."

What are your thoughts on the Devils after these last three games; do you think they're just setting us up to let us down again? Are you more optimistic and feeling as though the system changes will lead us back to where we want to be? Leave any and all comments below and thanks as always for reading!