Game Preview #53: New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (27-21-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-16-10)

The Time: 7:00pm ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN, BSW

Last Devils Game

New Jersey hit the road for the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday night, travelling to Nashville to take on the Predators. Despite the fact that Bridgestone Arena has been a house of horrors for the Devils (no wins in Nashville in six years! No regulation wins in Nashville in 15 years!!), and the fact that the Devils have been totally inept in the second leg of back-to-backs this season, New Jersey skated away with an impressive 4-2 win. Nico Hischier scored twice, Nico Daws stopped 30 of 32 shots, and Timo Meier scored the game-winner with just over five minutes left in regulation.

Last Kings Game

Los Angeles was also in action on Tuesday, and they spent their night getting absolutely flambéed by the Buffalo Sabres, losing 7-0. David Rittich started in net for LA, let in five goals on 17 shots, then got yanked at the start of the third period, when Cam Talbot came on and allowed two goals on seven shots to finish the game.

System Update

Shortly after the Devils returned from the All-Star break, Ryan Novozinsky at NJ.com reported that the New Jersey coaching staff decided to implement a “major overhaul” to the team’s system. The most prominent way this has manifested has been in the defensive zone, where the skaters (mostly defensemen) are less focused on a swarm-based approach and more focused on guarding the net front and having the center play lower in the zone to provide more support. The results have been eye-opening, with the Devils giving up one (in overtime), one, and two goals over their three games since implementing this update.

According to Natural Stat Trick, New Jersey didn’t do so hot against Carolina last Saturday, though I would argue the underlying numbers didn’t quite capture that game accurately, as I felt that was a pretty evenly-matched contest. But NST does think New Jersey handily controlled play against the Kraken on Monday and the Predators on Tuesday, and I would absolutely agree with that. Keep in mind that the team is trying to learn this new system on the fly. In theory, the results should get even better once the skaters get more accustomed to what is being asked of them in the defensive zone. Not that it’s a guarantee this will happen, but it’s a strong possibility.

Lindy Ruff’s system, which generally tasked defensemen with swarming puck carriers to try and end possessions early, worked extremely well last season. For whatever reason, whether it be offseason departures, injuries, or plain-old regression, the system wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders in 2023-24. I do credit Ruff for recognizing something wasn’t working and adapting his tactics to the team he has, but I do have to criticize him for taking so long. Bill Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest football coach of all time, and his calling card was adapting his gameplans to not only fit the personnel he had at his disposal, but adapting it to each individual opponent he went up against week by week. Obviously it’s unfair to hold Ruff to the same standard as one of the best to ever do it, but Ruff certainly could have figured out that he didn’t have the personnel to run his preferred system sooner.

In the end though, good on Ruff (and assistant coach Ryan McGill) for making this change. Here’s hoping that the Devils continue to adapt well to this new system.

Off The Schneid

Timo Meier’s goal on Tuesday was his first since he scored the overtime winner against the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 27th. I don’t need to spend much time on how much Meier has disappointed this season, we all know that he hasn’t produced nearly to the level expected of him. Meier has played hurt through large stretches of this season, and it’s possible he’s just never been fully healthy all season long. Regardless of the reason for Meier’s underperformance, it was nice to see him get back in the goal column on Tuesday.

From my own personal eye test, as flawed as it might be, Meier has looked a step faster and more willing to play a physical game over the past few contests. His line with Curtis Lazar and Dawson Mercer demolished the Predators on Tuesday, with the trio turning in a staggering 90.07 xGF% at 5-on-5 according to Natural Stat Trick. Meier was arguably the biggest factor in that, as he led the entire team with 0.72 Individual Expected Goals at 5-on-5.

We just went over how the Devils have enjoyed better defensive zone play since Ruff overhauled his system, which is critical considering poor defensive zone play has been one of the biggest problems facing New Jersey this season. But I would argue that a renaissance from Meier would be just as big for the Devils. Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier have all put in the types of seasons the team needs from them, and the Devils have an imposing top-6 as a result. But getting Meier back to performing at a star level would make a big difference, especially if he could carry his own line away from Hughes and Hischier. New Jersey being able to roll three lines with bonafide stars would give New Jersey a nearly unstoppable offense.

Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown

The Los Angeles Kings came into this season with relatively high expectations. They had made the playoffs the past two campaigns (losing in the first round to the Edmonton Oilers both times), and had just traded for Pierre Luc-Dubois to give them a terrifying 1-2-3 punch of centers that featured Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, and Dubois. And for a while, those high expectations were largely met with the Kings sitting near the top of the Western Conference through the first two and a half months of the season.

And then the Christmas break rolled around, and everything changed.

Los Angeles actually came out of the Christmas break fine, winning 5-1 on December 27th against the Sharks. But since that victory, the Kings have played 19 games. And what is their record in those 19 games?

4-9-6. Four wins and 15 losses in 19 games.

That stretch included an eight-game losing streak immediately following that December 27th win against the Sharks, and another four game losing streak at the end of January. They finally put back-to-back wins together before seeing that modest win streak come to a grinding halt against the Sabres on Tuesday. Things got so bad in Los Angeles that the Kings actually fired head coach Todd McLellan on February 2nd. He was replaced by Jim Hiller, who has gone 1-1-0 in the two games he has been in charge.

Things are very, very bad for the Kings at the moment. New Jersey has an opportunity to capitalize on facing a team that hasn’t been able to get out of it’s own way for about a month and a half now. If the Devils play to the level they’ve been at since their system changes, this should be a win...though for reasons we’re about to get into, they absolutely cannot take the Kings lightly.

Pinpointing The Issue(s)

Ok, so the Kings are absolutely reeling right now, that much has been established. So why exactly are they reeling? Well taking a look at Natural Stat Trick and going through some 5-on-5 stats might give us some clues. All stats are since December 28th (the start of LA’s downswing), and prior to yesterday’s games:

Corsi For%: 53.76%, 4th in the league

Shots For%: 53.33%, 7th in the league

Scoring Chances For%: 49.88%, 20th in the league

High Danger Corsi For%: 48.53%, 20th in the league

Expected Goals For%: 50.87%, 15th in the league

So we have a team that has been dominating shooting attempts and shots on goal, but has been mediocre in scoring chance and high-danger shot share. This all culminates in an xGF% that is right around the middle of the pack in the league. So while the SCF% and HDCF% numbers aren’t great, these stats don’t exactly scream “4 wins in 19 games” to me. There doesn’t appear to be a smoking gun among those stats that we can point to as a reason for LA’s horrible stretch. So is there anything else that might explain it?

Team Save Percentage: 88.97%, 31st in the league

Team Shooting Percentage: 5.23%, 31st in the league

PDO: 0.942, dead last in the entire league

Ah yes, the old reliables.

Yes Los Angeles has been on the short end of the percentages since December 28th. Their goalies can’t buy a save, their shooters can’t buy a goal, and when you add it up you get a team that controls play to a respectable level but can’t get the results to match.

This is why the Devils absolutely cannot take the Kings lightly. They might be in freefall, but their luck is due to regress to the mean at any moment. If New Jersey isn’t careful, Los Angeles could follow up their 7-0 loss with a 7-0 win over the Devils tonight.

A Balanced Attack

From a production standpoint, Los Angeles does not have any individual players who stand out from the pack. What they have instead are a lot of players who are producing at similar levels this season.

Don’t believe me? Here is a list of the Kings’ top five scorers this season:

Adrian Kempe: 17 goals, 44 points

Kevin Fiala: 13 goals, 43 points

Anze Kopitar: 15 goals, 42 points

Quinton Byfield: 16 goals, 38 points

Trevor Moore: 21 goals, 36 points

Five skaters separated by eight points, with the top three separated by one point between them. This poses a good news/bad news situation for New Jersey. On the one hand, there isn’t anyone in the Kings’ lineup that the Devils should be particularly scared of. On the other hand, accounting for that many players who can score at a respectable level is challenging. It will be interesting to see how Ruff decides to match up his lines this evening.

On the backend, get ready to see a lot of Drew Doughty. The 34-year old veteran is still chugging along as Los Angeles’ number one defenseman, coming into this contest with an average time on ice of 25:54. To give you an idea of how ludicrous this is, the next highest ATOI on the Kings belongs to Mikey Anderson at 21:07 per game. The fact that Doughty is averaging almost five full minutes more than his closest teammate is remarkable to me. So quite simply, if the Devils can find a way to win the matchup against Doughty this evening, that means they’ll have won roughly 26 minutes of the game. That would go a long way toward achieving victory tonight.

Your Take

What do you make of tonight’s matchup? What do you expect to see out of the Devils? Are you expecting any big time performances from anyone? Who on the Kings will you be keeping an eye on tonight? As always, thanks for reading!