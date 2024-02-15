2023-24 Gamethread #53: New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

Before Our Favorite Team heads to MetLife for Saturday night’s big game against the Second Rate Rivals, they will play at home tonight. Their opponent is the team who denied them the championship in 2012, gloriously won in 2014, and is some kind of question mark wrapped up in a puzzle in 2024. Please prevail, New Jersey. You need it.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, Bally Sports West; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Los Angeles Kings

The Song of the Evening: In the mid-1990s, a decision was made to have various indie and alternative and other acts cover some of the 1970s classic Schoolhouse Rock! tracks. The listing of artists is pretty impressive from Blind Melon to Man...or Astro-Man? to Daniel Johnston to Chavez to Biz Markie to Skee-Lo to Ween to even Moby. It is a quality compilation. One of the standouts from the album is Pavement’s (yes, Pavement!) take on “No More Kings.” A cover so good they have played it live and it has been included in their Sordid Sentinels Edition of their album Wowee Zowee!.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all hope the Devils go to East Rutherford coming off a win. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.