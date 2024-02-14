I’m back, and so are the Devils! Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Well look at that, back-to-back wins! Timo scored for the first time since Dec. 27, Nico Hischier scored twice and the Devils claimed a 4-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday. [Devils NHL]
On Monday night, Jack Hughes, Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer scored and powered the Devils to a 3-1 win over the Kraken. [Devils NHL]
Roster moves:
#NEWS: We have assigned F Max Willman, who cleared waivers this afternoon, to Utica (AHL).— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 12, 2024
We have recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica. pic.twitter.com/vvgpklsHWl
#NEWS: We have assigned D Santeri Hatakka to Utica (AHL).— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 13, 2024
We have activated D Brendan Smith from injured reserve. He is available for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/9RCpCHbzcg
Frank Seravalli links the Devils to a deal with the Flames and goaltender Jacob Markstrom: [New Jersey Hockey Now]
Another goaltender the Devils have been linked to:
.— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 13, 2024
.
In addition to @NHLFlames G Markstrom, the @NJDevils have had interest in @BlueJacketsNHL G Merzlikins as well. They remain on the hunt shopping for help in Goal, curious to see where this ends up here in The Garden State. #HockeyX https://t.co/U5rOAvxrmf
Hockey Links
A five-game suspension for this nonsense from Morgan Rielly:
Toronto’s Morgan Rielly has been suspended for five games for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. https://t.co/4PzrR8N5FD— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 13, 2024
Another impressive game from Connor McDavid:
Connor McDavid recorded a career high five assists tonight and then added another for good measure to mark his second career six-point game – the fifth player in @EdmontonOilers history with multiple such performances.#NHLStats: https://t.co/pfmYWeZ9ws pic.twitter.com/xhz7obekhL— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 14, 2024
1,000 games for Brad Marchand:
1,000 games played and each one as a member of the @NHLBruins.— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2024
Congratulations on this incredible milestone, Brad Marchand! pic.twitter.com/0Cdnp4NbzM
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
