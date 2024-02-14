I’m back, and so are the Devils! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well look at that, back-to-back wins! Timo scored for the first time since Dec. 27, Nico Hischier scored twice and the Devils claimed a 4-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday. [Devils NHL]

On Monday night, Jack Hughes, Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer scored and powered the Devils to a 3-1 win over the Kraken. [Devils NHL]

Roster moves:

#NEWS: We have assigned F Max Willman, who cleared waivers this afternoon, to Utica (AHL).



We have recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica. pic.twitter.com/vvgpklsHWl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 12, 2024

#NEWS: We have assigned D Santeri Hatakka to Utica (AHL).



We have activated D Brendan Smith from injured reserve. He is available for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/9RCpCHbzcg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 13, 2024

Frank Seravalli links the Devils to a deal with the Flames and goaltender Jacob Markstrom: [New Jersey Hockey Now]

Another goaltender the Devils have been linked to:

In addition to @NHLFlames G Markstrom, the @NJDevils have had interest in @BlueJacketsNHL G Merzlikins as well. They remain on the hunt shopping for help in Goal, curious to see where this ends up here in The Garden State. #HockeyX https://t.co/U5rOAvxrmf — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 13, 2024

​​Hockey Links

A five-game suspension for this nonsense from Morgan Rielly:

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly has been suspended for five games for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. https://t.co/4PzrR8N5FD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 13, 2024

Another impressive game from Connor McDavid:

Connor McDavid recorded a career high five assists tonight and then added another for good measure to mark his second career six-point game – the fifth player in @EdmontonOilers history with multiple such performances.#NHLStats: https://t.co/pfmYWeZ9ws pic.twitter.com/xhz7obekhL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 14, 2024

1,000 games for Brad Marchand:

1,000 games played and each one as a member of the @NHLBruins.



Congratulations on this incredible milestone, Brad Marchand! pic.twitter.com/0Cdnp4NbzM — NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.