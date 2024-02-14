 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/14/24: Trading for Jacob Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/14/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new
Calgary Flames v New York Rangers
Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames makes the third period save on Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2024 in New York City. The Rangers shut out the Flames 2-0.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

I’m back, and so are the Devils! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well look at that, back-to-back wins! Timo scored for the first time since Dec. 27, Nico Hischier scored twice and the Devils claimed a 4-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday. [Devils NHL]

On Monday night, Jack Hughes, Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer scored and powered the Devils to a 3-1 win over the Kraken. [Devils NHL]

Roster moves:

Frank Seravalli links the Devils to a deal with the Flames and goaltender Jacob Markstrom: [New Jersey Hockey Now]

Another goaltender the Devils have been linked to:

​​Hockey Links

A five-game suspension for this nonsense from Morgan Rielly:

Another impressive game from Connor McDavid:

1,000 games for Brad Marchand:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

