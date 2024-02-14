Timo Meier Scores Late Goal To Help Lift New Jersey Devils Over Nashville Predators, 4-2

Throughout much of the MSG broadcast of tonight’s game, Bryce Salvador was singing the praises of the Timo Meier-Curtis Lazar-Dawson Mercer line. The former Devils captain so was impressed with what he saw out of that unit, to the point where he stated if they don’t score a goal it would be a crime. Well Salvador might have a future as a fortune teller, as Meier scored with just over five minutes left in regulation to help the Devils defeat the Nashville Predators, 4-2.

A huge part of the reason Salvador was talking about how the Meier-Lazar-Mercer line will soon score, as opposed to talking about how they already scored, was because of the play of Juuse Saros. The Predators netminder is the only reason Nashville even sniffed victory tonight, as New Jersey dominated play to the tune of a 47-32 advantage in shots on goal. According to Natural Stat Trick, New Jersey finished the game with a 5-on-5 Expected Goals For% of 69.98%. The Devils absolutely besieged Saros all night long.

Much like the 1-0 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes this past Saturday, the Devils looked like they might just get Goalie’d again. New Jersey put 22(!) shots on Saros in the first period with nothing to show for it. But finally, during a 4-on-4 situation early in the second period, the Devils’ superstar, Jack Hughes, broke through:

”Jack Hughes scores!” is music to our ears. pic.twitter.com/SeGq89vYGz — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 14, 2024

It really is remarkable to me that Hughes entered the league with a genuinely putrid shot. Whether it was his wrister or slapper, Hughes had one of the worst shots in the league. Those days feel like so long ago, as he’s now capable of unleashing snipes like that past one of the best goaltenders on the planet.

But for a while, that was all the Devils would get. Saros shut the door the rest of the period, and later in the middle frame, Tommy Novak scored on a breakaway when New Jersey made a poor line change to help Nashville regain the lead.

So the Devils entered the third period down a goal, in the second half of a back-to-back, facing a hot goalie on the road. This is the exact type of game that New Jersey loses almost every time this season.

Well not this time:

Cap bringing us back. pic.twitter.com/yIWXGY22xl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 14, 2024

Some great work by the Nico Hischier-Ondrej Palat-Jesper Bratt line was rewarded with the tying goal early in the third period. And then about 13 minutes of gametime later, Meier gave New Jersey their first lead of the night:

10:34 PM is what time?



TIMO TIME! pic.twitter.com/vfrcnldkKM — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 14, 2024

As you heard from Bill Spaulding in that clip, that was Meier’s first goal since December (December 27th against the Columbus Blue Jackets to be exact. That goal was an overtime winner as well). I can’t imagine how cathartic that goal must have been for Meier.

And honestly that is the word I would use to describe this game: cathartic. It was cathartic that the Devils put up a strong effort and FINALLY managed to win a second half of a back-to-back. It was cathartic watching Nico Daws give the Devils terrific goaltending, which is even more impressive considering he also started the front end of this back-to-back. It was cathartic to watch the much-maligned Timo Meier find the back of the net for the first time in over a month. And it was cathartic watching Hischier sail in an empty-netter to put this game out of reach.

This was a very encouraging effort from New Jersey tonight. The deck was stacked against them given the rest disadvantage (especially for Daws), as well as the fact that this was a road game against a team with a goaltender who, despite having a down year by his lofty standards, is still capable of stealing games all on his own. Saros almost did drag his team kicking and screaming to a win tonight, but the Devils showed a lot of guts up and down the lineup to leave Nashville with two points. There is still a lot of work to be done in regards to the playoff race, but this evening was about as good as it gets.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: Here they are, courtesy of NHL.com

Forward Thinking

New Jersey as a whole dominated play this evening, and taking a look at the forward lines shows us where most of that domination came from. Bryce was right about the Meier-Lazar-Mercer line. That unit was magnificent, putting up a staggering 90.07 xGF% at 5-on-5 according to Natural Stat Trick. What makes that number even more impressive is the fact that this line drew the dreaded Roman Josi assignment tonight. Per NST, the Predator both Lazar and Meier played the most against at 5-on-5 was Josi (Lazar saw Josi for 7:33, while Meier faced his countryman for 7:24). Mercer wasn’t far behind as he had to play 7:10 against Josi tonight, with only Cody Glass’ 7:25 eclipsing that among Predators. Against one of the best defensemen in the league, that unit dominated. And much to the delight of Salvador, they were rewarded for their efforts with the game-winning goal.

Meanwhile, the Hischier-Palat-Bratt line fared almost as well. In 12:19 together at 5-on-5, that trio ripped Nashville apart, finishing with an xGF% of 89.36%. Shots were 15-1 in their favor this evening. Utter domination.

There’s a big drop off after that though, as the Hughes-Erik Haula-Tyler Toffoli line wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders. They certainly weren’t awful, as that unit finished with a 5-on-5 xGF% of 47.22%, but that’s far from the domination we saw from the other two top-9 units. Hughes did score a wonderful goal of course, but keep in mind that came during 4-on-4 play so that’s not reflected in these numbers. They did outshoot Nashville 8-7 though, so overall there was some good and some bad out of that line this evening.

The one line that did truly struggle was the fourth line of Alexander Holtz-Tomas Nosek-Nathan Bastian. Granted they only played 4:03 of 5-on-5 time tonight, but in those limited minutes they only managed a 30.70 xGF%. Still, when your top-9 goes as well as New Jersey’s did this evening, you can afford an off night from the fourth line.

Welcome Back

The Devils continue to get healthier, as Brendan Smith returned to the lineup after missing the past 10 games. Smith, who drew in for Santeri Hatakka tonight, played 17:27, and put up a 45.59 xGF% at 5-on-5 per NST. Lindy Ruff decided to pair him with Colin Miller, which makes sense considering Simon Nemec-Kevin Bahl and Luke Hughes-John Marino are well-established pairings at this point. Hopefully Smith gets back up to speed soon.

2-8-1

That is now the Devils’ record in the second half of back-to-backs this season. The only win in those situations prior to tonight came all the way back on November 25th against the Buffalo Sabres. This obviously doesn’t mean that New Jersey has solved their back-to-backs issue, but as I mentioned before, seeing them actually manage to win a game despite playing the night before was cathartic.

That record is still totally unacceptable though, and you could look at it as the difference between being in a playoff spot and where they are now on the outside looking in. If they simply went NHL-.500 in these games, say 5-5-1, then all of a sudden the Devils have six more points and a very comfortable grip on a postseason spot. But sadly we can’t go back in time and change what has already been done.

The Devils still have plenty of back-to-backs left to play this season. They better hope tonight’s effort was less a flash in the pan and more of a sign of things to come. Their playoff lives depend on it.

Next Time Out

The Devils return home on Thursday to take on the Los Angeles Kings at The Rock. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm that night.

Your Take

The Devils finally won another second half of a back-to-back! Timo Meier finally scored again! Nico Daws actually put up a solid effort despite playing yesterday! There is a lot to be happy about tonight. What are you most happy about? Who stood out to you the most? What are you expecting next game? As always, thanks for reading!