The Devils Were Too Patient. Let’s Hope It Didn’t Cost Them The Season.

When Devils GM and President of Hockey Operations Tom Fitzgerald met with the media last month, he said something that stuck out to me at the time that I’ve thought about since.

“We’re a process-driven organization that looks at every step, step-by-step. I can look back at certain decisions a decade ago where maybe they were more stomach-driven. When you can match the stomach....the eye test to numbers, it validates the decision making. I used to probably be a little bit impatient. Now I’m very patient. I don’t want to be patient to a fault but I feel like being patient has helped us make proper decisions.”

Normally, being patient and calculated is a good thing. Making a rash decision can make a bad situation worse. But as I wrote last month and have been wondering for several weeks prior to that, part of me wonders if the Devils have been too patient with their approach this season despite the obvious flaws with the team. Part of me wonders if the Devils have lacked that sense of urgency or desperation for awhile now and if that has ultimately been reflected in the standings.

Those thoughts have only been amplified after we learned late last week that the Devils have made a “major overhaul” to Lindy Ruff’s system. From Ryan Novozinsky’s story on NJ.com:

“According to forward Curtis Lazar, the delay (to the start of Friday’s practice) was due to a longer-than-usual film session to break down the “major overhaul” of Ruff’s system implemented after All-Star break.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve made a major overhaul of our system,” Lazar said. “It’s still a work in progress. We’re doing a pretty good job of learning on the fly. Mistakes are going to happen and what not and you’ve got to bear down and be strong in front of your nets. It takes a full 6-man unit. We can’t leave our goalies out to dry there.””

On the one hand, one could commend Fitzgerald, Lindy Ruff, and the rest of the coaching staff for seeing what the Devils were doing defensively was not working and making much needed changes. One of my biggest critiques of Lindy Ruff and his system is that he can be stubborn and not willing to adapt. To see a change made and the results generally look positive like they did in the 1-0 OT loss to Carolina on Saturday is promising. Those changes have since carried over in the 3-1 win over Seattle and last night’s 4-2 win in Nashville. One could be encouraged knowing if the Devils played like that defensively more often, they would be on the right track to maybe turn this thing around and go on a run.

On the other hand, why did it take until Game 49 or so to make these changes? What the hell took so long?

Why wait until nearly 60% of the season was in the books when the warning signs were there in the first two weeks of the season? When those warning signs continued to be there through Game 10, Game 20, Game 30, and Game 40? Were alarm bells not going off internally when normally reliable defensive defensemen like Jonas Siegenthaler and John Marino struggled to the point where they looked like players who had never played in the NHL before? Could the Devils have had the centers play lower earlier in the season regardless of who was available on a nightly basis? Shouldn’t there have been MORE of an emphasis on being responsible in your own end and playing a simpler game earlier considering the offense was going to dry up to some extent with all of the injuries? Why are we just figuring this out now in the first weeks of February with the team on the outside of the playoffs, looking in?

It goes back to what I was saying earlier about Fitzgerald and being patient to a fault. It goes back to being too trusting of your process and being blind to not believing what your eyes are telling you night in and night out watching the games. Being patient is normally good, but has Fitzgerald’s belief in patience from the top of the organization trickled down to the rest of the team where they too are now “too patient”? Too confident. Too complacent. Where it has led to a lack of urgency or desperation. Where this may explain why the team has had a propensity to not start games on time all season long? Perhaps the Devils believe they can flip the switch at any time. Understandably, you can’t be ‘on’ every night over the course of 82. With that said, has anyone stopped to ask why the light hasn’t been on?

Is that same level of patience also an explanation for why the team seemingly has no idea how to get the best out of Timo Meier? Meier certainly hasn’t been good enough despite snapping his goal scoring drought last night. Now that the Devils forward group is as healthy as its going to be the rest of the way, will the team consider healthy scratching Meier if this turnaround turns out to be fools gold?

Has the team been “too patient” with Vitek Vanecek, who despite being one of the worst goaltenders in the NHL this season has still managed to find his way into far too many games because they trust Akira Schmid and/or Nico Daws less? Has the team been “too patient” with goaltending coach Dave Rogalski, who has had very few success stories he can point to in his time on the Devils staff? And if the team has indeed been too accepting of poor goaltending, isn’t it fair to be critical of how Fitzgerald has managed the position, both before the season and now in-season? I don’t doubt that Fitzgerald is doing due diligence now and trying to find an upgrade, but the goaltending issue has been prevalent all season long. If the Devils knew they probably couldn’t fix the goaltending at this time, it goes back to my original question of why did it take until Game 49 of the season to change what they’re doing defensively to try to make things easier for whoever was in net?

If the Devils wind up missing the playoffs this season, it would be very easy to blame injuries, blame goaltending, say you got unlucky, and be tempted to run it back next year. I’m not saying that injuries haven’t been a factor to some extent, as obviously the team is going to miss not having their best players in the lineup. I’m not saying the goaltending has been good enough because it certainly hasn’t. I’m not saying the Devils haven’t been unlucky to some extent where the injuries piled up and players who would normally be counted on regressed.

All of the above may be true, but as some of us have been saying all season long, there has been more to the Devils issues than just injuries, just goaltending, and just bad luck. Their stubbornness when it comes to making changes is as big a factor as any. I appreciate that the team has seem to have figured out that they need to do things differently, but I worry that its too little, too late despite this little run they’re on.