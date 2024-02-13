2023-24 Gamethread #52: New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators

Our Favorite Team will play in the second half of a back to back set tonight. On the road. Against an opponent coached by the team’s associate head coach from last season. Who has a better shot at making the playoffs right now than Our Favorite Team. Great.

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, Bally Sports South; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Nashville Predators

The Song of the Evening: Johnny Franck has continued to blend genres under the Bilmuri name. He’s been releasing songs from his upcoming B13* album. This was the first, “BOUTTA CASHEW” and, like a lot of Bilmuri, there is a lot going on here that just works.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all hope the Devils goaltender does not lay another egg. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.