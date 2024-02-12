Hockey at the Rock- Episode 22: The Strange Case of Vitek Vanecek

The New Jersey Devils had a decent week result-wise although it was made much more frustrating and confusing by the play of Vitek Vanecek. He is out for the upcoming back-to-back set that begins tonight against Seattle and the Devils young goalies will have a chance to prove themselves as the potential answers down the stretch. If they can’t keep up, the lack of move for a goaltender will become all that much more confusing...

As the trade deadline approaches, we’ll take a look at some players (goalies) the Devils could and should target. Now that the forward corps is mostly healthy again, it is clear where their needs are.

