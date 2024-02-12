2023-24 Gamethread #51: New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken

Our Favorite Team opens a busy week with a back-to-back set. At least the home game is in the first half where they have done well this season at them. The following game, well, let us worry about that tomorrow.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, Root Sports Northwest; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Seattle Kraken

The Song of the Evening: In the world of music, goodbyes are rarely final. However, it appears Issues is done. They wrapped up their final tour last month. The remaining trio released their final single, “Since I Lost You” with Sky on vocals prior to those final concerts. I really hope the three continue to make music in some capacity; they are too talented to leave it behind, and you can even hear it on this song.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all hope the Devils goaltender does not lay another egg. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.