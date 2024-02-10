2023-24 Gamethread #50: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Our Favorite Team blew another winnable game. Now they get to play a team that has similarly bad goaltending but does so well at everything else that they have a shot at first place in the same division. Oh, and this same team beat them in a not-so-close game before the All Star Weekend.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, Bally Sports South; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Carolina Hurricanes

The Song of the Evening: Nightlife is a Baltimore three piece that calls itself “Baltimore soulpunk.” I would say their sound is more like early 1990s pop/new jack swing with metalcore instruments and influences (especially Issues). It’s certainly unique and I am an instantly interested in everything they’ve done and will do. The song that got me was a recent single by the group: “face2face.”

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all hope the Devils goaltender does not lay another egg. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.