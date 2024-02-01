Hughes Present & Bratt Plays: The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Open Post

Welcome to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend! Which starts on a Thursday and ends on a Saturday. Sunday is a day of rest. The event has morphed into a catch-all affair over three days with skills competitions, cross-over promotions, league news, and an exhibition game. It has always been an exhibition so as long as it is entertaining, then so be it.

In terms of the New Jersey Devils, there will be two involved. The Big Deal, Jack Hughes, was initially announced as the Devils’ representative for this weekend. However, he was injured back on January 5 and has apparently not recovered enough to participate. He will be present at the event, co-captaining a team with his older brother, Quinn Hughes. Hughes’ replacement in the All-Star Game will be New Jersey Devils forward, Jesper Bratt. This is the first All-Star appearance for the team’s current leader in a scoring; a fine choice to replace The Big Deal on the ice.

This is your open post for all of the events and news that will come out of the next three days in Toronto, starting tonight. What follows are more details about the events over all three days.

Day 1 - Thursday, February 1, 2024

There are two main events.

The NHL All-Star Player Draft: This is where the four teams will pick the rostered players for the All-Star Games on Saturday. The four teams are as follows, with captains already decided for each including a celebrity:

Team Matthews - Auston Matthews, Morgan Reilly; Celebrity: Justin Bieber

Team MacKinnon - Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar; Celebrity: Tate McRae

Team Hughes - Jack Hughes (participating co-captain, replaced by Elias Pettersson as a playing captain), Quinn Hughes; Celebrity: Michael Bublé

Team McDavid - Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl; Celebrity: Will Arnett

The remaining players will be drafted to one of these four teams. Each team will have nine skaters and two goalies. For some reason, there are mock drafts for this event if you want to get a sense of what the teams may look like after tonight.

The Time: 6 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - ESPN2, Sportsnet, TVAS

After the Event: After the draft, the league will announce the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year Award and honor the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs team, which was the last Maple Leafs squad to win the Cup. Which makes some sense, I do not think many Leaf fans know that their team has not won a championship since 1967. I am not sure if this will be televised. It might be because the other main event follows the draft.

The PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase: The other main event of the evening is a 3-on-3 game featuring players of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The PWHL indeed kicked off their season. With no logos or brands and a New York team playing in Connecticut, but plenty of attention on Youtube where all of their games are aired and plenty of people in attendance. The PWHL came out of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, which effectively usurped the now-defunct NWHL and was a part of past NHL All-Star events. The relationship continues with this showcase event.

The event will be a 3-on-3 game between Team King, named in honor of Billie Jean King, and Team Kloss, named in honor of Ilana Kloss. Each team has 10 skaters and 2 goalies. The game will be 20-minutes. The roster is a who’s who of women’s hockey ranging from Kendall Coyle Schofield, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Alina Müller (yes, Mirco’s sister) on Team King and Alex Carpenter, Jocelyne Larocque, and Sarah Nurse on Team Kloss. New Jersey Devils Director of Player Development, Meghan Duggan, is coaching Team Kloss. If you need a rooting interest, then there you are. Dethrone Team King, please.

The Time: 8 PM ET

The Broadcasts: Online - ESPN+, TV - Sportnet

Day 2 - Friday, February 2, 2024

There is one main event.

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Eight events, 12 All-Stars, and money on the line. Specifically, the winner gets $1 million.

This year’s format has 12 skaters and all 12 will compete in four of the first six events. Those six events are

Fastest skater

Hardest shot

Stick handling

One timers

Passing challenge

Accuracy shooting

These are the players participating in each one. How they finish in each event will earn them points. First place gets 5, second place gets 4 and so forth. The top eight point-earners will move on to the seventh event: the One-on-One event where the skater will choose which goalie they will go up against one-on-one. The goalie with the most saves will pocket $100,000, by the way.

The top six in that event will move onto the final event: the NHL Obstacle Course, which will include all of the previous skills. It is also worth double the points. Whoever has the most points will get the million.

There are no Devils participating in this event. Jack Hughes’ replacement was Mat Barzal of the Islanders. It is a new format so it should at least be interesting to see how the introduction of money and competition amps it up. I think that is the intent. We shall see if it works in real life.

The Time: 7 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - ESPN, Sportsnet, TVAS; Online - ESPN+

Day 3 - Saturday, February 3, 2024

The actual All-Star Game(s) are on this day.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Games: The 3-on-3 tourney is set for this date and will run the same way it has since 2016. The drafted teams from Thursday will face off. After those two 3-on-3 games are completed, the winners will play for

The Time: 3 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - ABC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS; Online - ESPN+