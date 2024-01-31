 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/31/24: All-Star Jesper Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/31/24

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes
JANUARY 25: Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils protects the puck from Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of the game at PNC Arena on January 25, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“Four National Hockey League players – Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote – have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont., to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a Hockey Canada event in the city in June 2018, two sources familiar with the matter told TSN.” [TSN]

Jesper Bratt will make his first All-Star Game appearance:

“The Devils will likely be in a fight to make the playoffs for the rest of the year, and their season has so far been defined by key injuries, goaltending woes and general inconsistencies. But in the midst of their at-times disappointing year, (Simon) Nemec has been a bright spot, showing off his puck-moving ability and collecting 13 points in 26 games since his Dec. 1 debut. Forced into a bigger role than expected, he has held up defensively and had strong underlying numbers, all while playing more than 20 minutes a night.” [The Athletic ($)]

Bring him home! Bring him home! Bring him home!

Is there a case to be made for the Devils bringing Adam Henrique back to New Jersey? [Infernal Access ($)] [Devils on the Rush ($)]

What might it take for the Devils to pry Juuse Saros out of Nashville? [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

What can the NHL do when a player is charged with a crime? A look at what discretion Gary Bettman and the NHL have: [The Athletic ($)]

Chris Johnston: “We know the NHL, NHLPA, and IIHF have been working toward getting a package of international events. That being, a limited field tournament for 2025, the Olympics in Milan in 2026, and eventually a full-scale World Cup in 2028. At this time I’m told those are still a work in progress. What I can tell you is that there is a call with the IIHF on Wednesday and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to meet with the media on Friday in Toronto. There does remain hope that there will be something to announce once he gets to the podium.” [TSN]

“No matter where (Sidney) Crosby ends up on the all-time scoring list, he has already cemented himself as one of the greatest hockey players ever. But the 36-year-old isn’t finished just yet — he’s reminding the NHL what a game-breaker he can be at any phase in his career. And that may be what pushes him right back into the familiar territory of the playoff race and MVP conversation.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

