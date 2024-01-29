 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/29/24: New New Jersey Jersey Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/29/24

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Tampa Bay Lightning
Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning against Timo Meier #28 of the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Amalie Arena on January 27 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Stadium Series jersey has arrived:

The Devils head into the All-Star break with a big ol’ fizzle and a lot of questions. Tampa Bay claimed a 6-3 win over the Devils on Saturday night. [Devils NHL]

The captain:

​​Hockey Links

An update on a situation we’ll all be watching closely:

Patrik Laine update:

Jacob Trouba gets a two-game suspension:

Filip Chytil will miss the rest of the season:

Who is the midseason MVP for each NHL team? [The Athletic ($)]

“USA Hockey is mandating neck laceration protection for all players under the age of 18, the latest development in the wake of the death of a player in England from a skate to the neck that has reignited the debate over cut-proof gear in the sport.” [Associated Press]

