The Stadium Series jersey has arrived:

This is Jersey.

We get straight to the point.

This is for those who carry the colors.

For the Black and Red.#NJDevils | #MadeInJersey pic.twitter.com/CS7BlUfFdi — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 27, 2024

The Devils head into the All-Star break with a big ol’ fizzle and a lot of questions. Tampa Bay claimed a 6-3 win over the Devils on Saturday night. [Devils NHL]

The captain:

“Disappointing, I’m embarrassed a bit, to be honest,” Hischier said, “We got outworked, outplayed in such a big game. The way we performed is embarrassing.” - Nico Hischier, #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 28, 2024

​​Hockey Links

An update on a situation we’ll all be watching closely:

BREAKING: Alex Formenton, a former NHL player with the Ottawa Senators and 2018 junior player, has turned himself into London police. "Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence.” https://t.co/7zjnNqvJsK — Robyn Doolittle (@robyndoolittle) January 28, 2024

Patrik Laine update:

Patrik Laine shares a statement following his decision to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.



(via patriklaine/IG) pic.twitter.com/vx3fwKKeTI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2024

Patrik Laine (@BlueJacketsNHL) to receive care from the Player Assistance Program of the @NHL and @NHLPA.



More details: https://t.co/bBve3LrhPI pic.twitter.com/QCknrMHIlO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2024

Jacob Trouba gets a two-game suspension:

NY Rangers’ Jacob Trouba has been suspended for two games for elbowing Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev. https://t.co/IB2OwULxk1 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 27, 2024

Filip Chytil will miss the rest of the season:

Who is the midseason MVP for each NHL team? [The Athletic ($)]

“USA Hockey is mandating neck laceration protection for all players under the age of 18, the latest development in the wake of the death of a player in England from a skate to the neck that has reignited the debate over cut-proof gear in the sport.” [Associated Press]

