2023-24 Gamethread #47: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

Welcome to the final game of January for Our Favorite Team. They are off next week going into the All Star Weekend.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN2, Bally Sports Sun; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Song of the Evening: Justice. They are the duo of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay that rode the big wave of French house/electro from the 2000s. Their Cross album from 2007 is a classic. They also never stopped. Their next album Hyperdrama is coming out in April and they are already releasing some tracks from it. With tracks like “Generator,” you can immediately the duo have still got it. Justice will not die.

Aside: If you’re not bothered by flashing lights and have about an hour or so to be impressed, then I highly suggest checking out Iris: A Space Opera by Justice.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils enter a bye week/All Star Break. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.