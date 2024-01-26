Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Obviously, there’s plenty of speculation and discussion that will naturally be connected to these moves, but for now, we’ll just simply note that they’ve happened:

In an important division game on Thursday night, the Devils came up short. After falling into a 3-0 hole against the Hurricanes, the Devils made a comeback push but ultimately fell 3-2. [Devils NHL]

Lindy was struck by a puck during Thursday night’s game:

Lindy Ruff will not be on the bench for the #NJDevils for the third period. He is being held back after taking a puck to the face. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 26, 2024

Associate coach Travis Green says that Lindy Ruff was doing a bit better post-game than he was after the second.



Green handled the post-game press conference tonight instead of Ruff who was held back for the third period. #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 26, 2024

Roster moves:

Can confirm that #NJDevils defenseman Dougie Hamilton has been moved to long-term injured reserve. — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) January 25, 2024

#NEWS: We have recalled F Justin Dowling and D Daniil Misyul from Utica (AHL).



: https://t.co/zdmXIwSdS2 pic.twitter.com/D0DvjCykey — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 25, 2024

#NEWS: We have claimed D Nick DeSimone off waivers from Calgary.



In a corresponding roster move, we have placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve, retro to January 5.



: https://t.co/ZE2Gej9ky8 pic.twitter.com/ps4ZMDjf13 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 25, 2024

So how big of a deal have those injuries been this season? [Infernal Access ($)]

“Vitek Vaněček has been a liability nearly every time he’s made a start. Nico Daws has provided average goaltending, but they need more than just him. You never know who’ll go on waivers as a potential 1B option to Daws. But those options are usually few and far between. The Devils’ best choice in the short term may be to turn to a Daws and Akira Schmid tandem. Let’s look at why that’s the case.” [Devils on the Rush ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“Five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team who are alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room in London, Ont., after a Hockey Canada gala have been told to surrender to police, two sources with knowledge of the investigation say.” [The Globe and Mail]

We understand that there is significant public interest in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018. We anticipate that the LPS will hold a press conference on Monday, February 5, 2024, to share further details. https://t.co/MiPrgRNg8m #ldnont pic.twitter.com/1fxbF0iGfz — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 24, 2024

Could Utah be home to an NHL franchise?

Smith Entertainment Group — owners of the Utah Jazz — ask NHL to “initiate an expansion process” to bring a team to the state. pic.twitter.com/2xq5MAr4p5 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 24, 2024

The Oilers are putting together one impressive season:

Oilers are the 5th team in NHL history to win 15 consecutive games pic.twitter.com/gu4BitM5q9 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 26, 2024

On December 19, the @EdmontonOilers were 13-15-1 (.466). They are 15-0-0 since.



They're the second MLB/NBA/NHL team in the last 80 years to have a sub-.500 record at least 15 games into a season and then win 15 in a row.



The other was the 1991 Twins, who went on to win the WS. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 26, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.