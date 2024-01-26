 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/26/24: Ouch Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/26/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes
JANUARY 25: Head coach Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils reacts after being hit with a puck during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on January 25, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Obviously, there’s plenty of speculation and discussion that will naturally be connected to these moves, but for now, we’ll just simply note that they’ve happened:

In an important division game on Thursday night, the Devils came up short. After falling into a 3-0 hole against the Hurricanes, the Devils made a comeback push but ultimately fell 3-2. [Devils NHL]

Lindy was struck by a puck during Thursday night’s game:

Roster moves:

So how big of a deal have those injuries been this season? [Infernal Access ($)]

“Vitek Vaněček has been a liability nearly every time he’s made a start. Nico Daws has provided average goaltending, but they need more than just him. You never know who’ll go on waivers as a potential 1B option to Daws. But those options are usually few and far between. The Devils’ best choice in the short term may be to turn to a Daws and Akira Schmid tandem. Let’s look at why that’s the case.” [Devils on the Rush ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“Five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team who are alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room in London, Ont., after a Hockey Canada gala have been told to surrender to police, two sources with knowledge of the investigation say.” [The Globe and Mail]

Could Utah be home to an NHL franchise?

The Oilers are putting together one impressive season:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...