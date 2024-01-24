Here are your links for today:

An extension for Tom Fitzgerald: “The New Jersey Devils announced today that the club has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Tom Fitzgerald. Additionally, Fitzgerald has been promoted to President, Hockey Operations/General Manager, having previously served as Executive Vice President/General Manager.”

The TomFather is here to stay.



We’ve signed Fitzy to a multi-year extension and named him President, Hockey Operations/General Manager.



: https://t.co/Y3UtLGquBJ pic.twitter.com/vg2LSmqibM — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 23, 2024

Jack’s All-Star status is up in the air:

Tom Fitzgerald confirms that Jack Hughes will be attending the All-Star Game.



Whether he's on the ice for the game is uncertain right now.#NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 23, 2024

Tyler Toffoli finished off a hat trick to push the Devils past the Golden Knights in overtime on Monday night. Devils won 6-5. [Devils NHL]

Carter Hart will be away from the Flyers, the team announced:

Per Philadelphia Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere:



"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time." pic.twitter.com/jC1GyxcKWR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 23, 2024

Chris Johnston: “The protective equipment subcommittee will meet next Friday in Toronto. And there’s a thought that this is going to be the next step towards mandating this type of equipment in the NHL. We’ve seen those mandates in international hockey and the American Hockey League and in the ECHL. And the NHL I do believe will get there. We’ll see what comes out of that meeting but certainly the league has been monitoring what’s happening elsewhere and I think there is a move towards bringing this to the NHL.” [TSN]

How do NHL teams go about selecting their captains? [ESPN]

