Devils in the Details - 1/24/24: More Time with Tom Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/24/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new
NHL: JAN 23 New Jersey Devils Tom Fitzgerald Press Conference
David Blitzer Managing Partner, Chairman, Governor of the New Jersey Devils and Tom Fitzgerald answer questions during a press conferance regarding a multi-year contract extension for Tom Fitzgerald.. Additionally, Fitzgerald has been promoted to President, Hockey Operations/General Manager at the prudential Center on January 23, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An extension for Tom Fitzgerald: “The New Jersey Devils announced today that the club has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Tom Fitzgerald. Additionally, Fitzgerald has been promoted to President, Hockey Operations/General Manager, having previously served as Executive Vice President/General Manager.”

Jack’s All-Star status is up in the air:

Tyler Toffoli finished off a hat trick to push the Devils past the Golden Knights in overtime on Monday night. Devils won 6-5. [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Carter Hart will be away from the Flyers, the team announced:

Chris Johnston: “The protective equipment subcommittee will meet next Friday in Toronto. And there’s a thought that this is going to be the next step towards mandating this type of equipment in the NHL. We’ve seen those mandates in international hockey and the American Hockey League and in the ECHL. And the NHL I do believe will get there. We’ll see what comes out of that meeting but certainly the league has been monitoring what’s happening elsewhere and I think there is a move towards bringing this to the NHL.” [TSN]

How do NHL teams go about selecting their captains? [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

