 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/22/24: Honoring Sarge Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/22/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dallas Stars v New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announce the induction of Sergei Brylin into the Devils Ring of Honor prior to the game against the Dallas Stars at the Prudential Center on January 20, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. Also in attendance were former Devil players Tommy Albelin, Ken Daneyko, Bruce Driver, Andy Greene, Grant Marshall, Petr Sykora, Colin White and Travis Zajac. at Prudential Center on January 20, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Vitek Vanecek had a solid outing as the Devils cruised to a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Friday night. [Devils NHL]

Then on Saturday, the Stars blasted the Devils by a 6-2 score as the Devils honored Sergei Brylin by inducting him into the Ring of Honor. [Devils NHL]

Speaking of Sarge, the official Devils site has a nice piece looking back at Sergei Brylin’s career here: [Devils NHL]

“Injured center Jack Hughes, who is scheduled to be the Devils’ lone representative at the NHL’s All-Star event in Toronto, might not play in the All-Star Game Feb. 3, a source tells New Jersey Hockey Now. However, he still could participate in the skills competition a day earlier. Hughes also may continue to miss time following the All-Star festivities.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

That’s ... a hard shot:

The Athletic assesses Jake Allen, Jacob Markström, John Gibson and Marc-Andre Fleury as potential goaltending fits for the Devils: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Lou makes a coaching move:

Looks like Corey Perry is signing with the Oilers:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...