Vitek Vanecek had a solid outing as the Devils cruised to a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Friday night. [Devils NHL]

Then on Saturday, the Stars blasted the Devils by a 6-2 score as the Devils honored Sergei Brylin by inducting him into the Ring of Honor. [Devils NHL]

Speaking of Sarge, the official Devils site has a nice piece looking back at Sergei Brylin’s career here: [Devils NHL]

“Injured center Jack Hughes, who is scheduled to be the Devils’ lone representative at the NHL’s All-Star event in Toronto, might not play in the All-Star Game Feb. 3, a source tells New Jersey Hockey Now. However, he still could participate in the skills competition a day earlier. Hughes also may continue to miss time following the All-Star festivities.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

That’s ... a hard shot:

One of Colin Miller's slapshots last night clocked in at 102.59 MPH against Dallas.



It's now the hardest shot recorded by an NHL player this season.



It's the hardest shot recorded in the NHL in three seasons of official EDGE tracking.#NJDevils https://t.co/jp20XiKIxl — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 21, 2024

The Athletic assesses Jake Allen, Jacob Markström, John Gibson and Marc-Andre Fleury as potential goaltending fits for the Devils: [The Athletic ($)]

Lou makes a coaching move:

#Isles News: New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Patrick Roy has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 20, 2024

Looks like Corey Perry is signing with the Oilers:

Corey Perry is joining the #oilers for the remainder of the season, per sources. Expect his contract to include a manageable pro-rated salary and performance bonuses.



First to report the signing: @TheFourthPeriod. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 21, 2024

