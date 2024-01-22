2023-24 Gamethread #45: New Jersey Devils vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights

Our Favorite Team was disgraceful on Brylin’s Night of Honor. They looked like scrubs coached by scrubs to perform like scrubs to put it kindly. Oh, Our Favorite Team is injured? Here comes a team with the most man games lost due to injury in the NHL this season. They also won their three games including two within Our Favorite Team’s division.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NHL Network, Scripps; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Las Vegas Golden Knights

The Song of the Evening: No, I do not want no scrubs. A scrub is a coach that cannot try their best to win. Not reacting to the score, not performing at home, trying to prevail only in his way. This isn’t very good, but I’m still workshopping it. Here’s the all-time classic jam from TLC that I’m referencing. It played in my head for the third period against Dallas.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils up against an even-more-injured Las Vegas team that can and does still compete in spite of their injury list. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.