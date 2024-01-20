2023-24 Gamethread #44: New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars

Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will honor a long-time member of the organization, a player who has won all three Stanley Cups with the team, and a fan favorite who was willing to do whatever was asked of him to help his squad achieve victory. Tonight, the Devils put Sergei Brylin in the Devils’ Ring of Honor. For the love of all that is good and Sarge, win this game. I do not care that it is the second half of a back-to-back set. Brylin would do what it takes on any given night in January, so I expect the current squad to make the effort.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET - Expect a later start for puck drop due to the ceremonies.

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, Bally Sports Southwest; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Dallas Stars

The Song of the Evening: Sarge was never the leader, the top guy, or the star. He was the do-it-all-and-do-it-well utility guy for many years. Specifically, 765 regular season games over 13 seasons and 109 playoff games. Given the name of the team, Brylin would be an excellent member of the “Hell Patrol,” as sung by Judas Priest from their 1990 classic album Painkiller.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils are set to honor Brylin tonight. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.