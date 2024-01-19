Here are your links for today:

Timo Meier returned from injury and the Devils came back from a 2-0 hole against the Canadiens by scoring two power play goals, but the Habs tallied a late goal and came away from a 3-2 win on Wednesday night. [Devils NHL]

Lindy got a little spicy on the Alex Holtz topic on Wednesday night:

Lindy Ruff to me: “You don’t watch the game very well."



I asked about Alexander Holtz's ice time (8:07). The former first-round pick got just 2 shifts after scoring the game tying goal and leading the team in shots.



Concerning trend.#NJDevilshttps://t.co/xJxZc7PNXq — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 18, 2024

Lindy Ruff didn't like a question about Alex Holtz's playing time on Wednesday.



"You don't watch the game very well." pic.twitter.com/44pr6FqvBn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 18, 2024

Roster update:

#NEWS: We have placed D Brendan Smith (sprained right knee) on injured reserve, retro to January 15.



We have recalled D Santeri Hatakka from Utica (AHL). He will join the team for practice today. pic.twitter.com/I8Cneh7VU9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 18, 2024

“The New Jersey Devils’ most notable acquisition this summer was trading for Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick. While he got off to a hot start with the Devils, he’s cooled off over the last month. What’s behind the dropoff? And how can the Devils get him going with all the injuries they’re dealing with?” [Devils on the Rush]

*sigh*

#Flames Yegor Sharangovich now up to 19 goals on the season.



He’s 25 and under contract for one more season at $3.1 million.



Tyler Toffoli has 16 goals for #njdevils. He’s 31 and a pending UFA.



Straight up it looks like a good swap for Calgary. 3rd rounder just a bonus. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 19, 2024

Could the Devils be a landing spot for Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins? (Get ready for a lot of articles like this between now and the trade deadline) [The Athletic ($)]

Stan Fischler: “Let’s put it this way - without Dr. John McMullen there never would be a New Jersey Devils and perhaps never be major league hockey in the Garden State.”

Ahead of Sarge's induction into the Ring of Honor this Saturday, here’s the story of the first inductee and Father of the Devils, Dr. John McMullen. #MadeInJersey | @CitizensBank https://t.co/1L06BQmrs6 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 18, 2024

*sigh* This was kinda cool:

OWEN TIPPETT OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/kRY2yhTJcm — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2024

Jared Spurgeon’s season is over:

#mnwild Injury Update:



Captain Jared Spurgeon will miss the remainder of this season due to injury.



Full details » https://t.co/2KBWr3mjrV pic.twitter.com/KlekwmsTUV — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 18, 2024

It’s not been a fun season in Ottawa:

