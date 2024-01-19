 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/19/24: Spicy Lindy Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/19/24

By Nate Pilling
NHL: JAN 06 Canucks at Devils
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff looks on during a game between the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils on January 6, 2024 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Timo Meier returned from injury and the Devils came back from a 2-0 hole against the Canadiens by scoring two power play goals, but the Habs tallied a late goal and came away from a 3-2 win on Wednesday night. [Devils NHL]

Lindy got a little spicy on the Alex Holtz topic on Wednesday night:

Roster update:

“The New Jersey Devils’ most notable acquisition this summer was trading for Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick. While he got off to a hot start with the Devils, he’s cooled off over the last month. What’s behind the dropoff? And how can the Devils get him going with all the injuries they’re dealing with?” [Devils on the Rush]

*sigh*

Could the Devils be a landing spot for Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins? (Get ready for a lot of articles like this between now and the trade deadline) [The Athletic ($)]

Stan Fischler: “Let’s put it this way - without Dr. John McMullen there never would be a New Jersey Devils and perhaps never be major league hockey in the Garden State.”

​​Hockey Links

*sigh* This was kinda cool:

Jared Spurgeon’s season is over:

It’s not been a fun season in Ottawa:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

