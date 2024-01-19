2023-24 Gamethread #43: New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets

Fresh off after losing to a non-playoff team at home, Our Favorite Team begins a back-to-back set. We know how those have been going this season. Perhaps they will be motivated to start the game on time tonight for a change.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, Bally Sports Ohio; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Song of the Evening: AFI went from the East Bay to big things as a rock band. But their roots were definitely in hardcore. As you can hear from the 1996 album Very Proud of Ya. Songs like “Take the Test” show they had the goods back then. Plus, the chorus is very applicable to the management of Our Favorite Team: “Ignore your future, forget your past, before you know, cars start to crash.”

