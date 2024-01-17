 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/17/24: The Record Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/17/24

By Nate Pilling
Nico Daws played well in Monday’s game against the Bruins, but the offense fizzled as Boston claimed a 3-0 win. [Devils NHL]

Aaaand we have another injury:

Meghan Duggan will coach in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase as part of the NHL All-Star festivities:

A friendly reminder that Marty’s record stands at 691 wins:

Speaking of Marc-Andre Fleury, Pierre LeBrun mentions the Devils as a logical landing spot for the veteran goaltender if the Wild fall off as the season rolls along: [TSN]

Jack Eichel:

Who might be a natural trade partner for the Ducks if they look to move Trevor Zegras? [The Athletic ($)]

If you’re into watching back games via ESPN:

The Winnipeg Jets: Who saw this kind of a season coming? [EP Rinkside ($)]

“A Tennessee woman filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing James Dolan, chairman of Madison Square Garden and governor of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, of pressuring her into unwanted sex nearly a decade ago while also facilitating an encounter with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who she also claimed sexually assaulted her.” [ESPN]

