Devils Links
Nico Daws played well in Monday’s game against the Bruins, but the offense fizzled as Boston claimed a 3-0 win. [Devils NHL]
Aaaand we have another injury:
Brendan Smith has a leg injury, says Lindy Ruff.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 15, 2024
Will be evaluated when we return to NJ. #NJDevils
Meghan Duggan will coach in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase as part of the NHL All-Star festivities:
All-Star Weekend needed more Jersey— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 16, 2024
Congrats to Meghan Duggan, Devils Director of Player Development, on being named coach of Team Kloss for the Canadian Tire @thepwhlofficial 3-on-3 Showcase.
Hockey Links
A friendly reminder that Marty’s record stands at 691 wins:
FLOWER POWER— NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2024
Marc-Andre Fleury moves into second place and now only trails Martin Brodeur for the most wins in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/nuO7UOL7Pn
Speaking of Marc-Andre Fleury, Pierre LeBrun mentions the Devils as a logical landing spot for the veteran goaltender if the Wild fall off as the season rolls along: [TSN]
Jack Eichel:
UPDATE: Jack Eichel had successful lower-body surgery and will be out week-to-week. #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 16, 2024
Who might be a natural trade partner for the Ducks if they look to move Trevor Zegras? [The Athletic ($)]
If you’re into watching back games via ESPN:
ESPN has confirmed that it is now removing NHL games from on-demand ESPN+ after 30 days, officially making it a worse product than the one it replaced, NHL dot TV.— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 16, 2024
It's no longer possible in any way to legally watch an NHL game that is more than a month old if you are in the US
The Winnipeg Jets: Who saw this kind of a season coming? [EP Rinkside ($)]
“A Tennessee woman filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing James Dolan, chairman of Madison Square Garden and governor of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, of pressuring her into unwanted sex nearly a decade ago while also facilitating an encounter with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who she also claimed sexually assaulted her.” [ESPN]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
