Devils Links

Nico Daws played well in Monday’s game against the Bruins, but the offense fizzled as Boston claimed a 3-0 win. [Devils NHL]

Aaaand we have another injury:

Brendan Smith has a leg injury, says Lindy Ruff.



Will be evaluated when we return to NJ. #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 15, 2024

Meghan Duggan will coach in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase as part of the NHL All-Star festivities:

All-Star Weekend needed more Jersey



Congrats to Meghan Duggan, Devils Director of Player Development, on being named coach of Team Kloss for the Canadian Tire @thepwhlofficial 3-on-3 Showcase.



: https://t.co/u0rZd0Oy9m pic.twitter.com/upA6iOG8jF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 16, 2024

​​Hockey Links

A friendly reminder that Marty’s record stands at 691 wins:

FLOWER POWER



Marc-Andre Fleury moves into second place and now only trails Martin Brodeur for the most wins in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/nuO7UOL7Pn — NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2024

Speaking of Marc-Andre Fleury, Pierre LeBrun mentions the Devils as a logical landing spot for the veteran goaltender if the Wild fall off as the season rolls along: [TSN]

Jack Eichel:

UPDATE: Jack Eichel had successful lower-body surgery and will be out week-to-week. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 16, 2024

Who might be a natural trade partner for the Ducks if they look to move Trevor Zegras? [The Athletic ($)]

If you’re into watching back games via ESPN:

ESPN has confirmed that it is now removing NHL games from on-demand ESPN+ after 30 days, officially making it a worse product than the one it replaced, NHL dot TV.



It's no longer possible in any way to legally watch an NHL game that is more than a month old if you are in the US — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 16, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets: Who saw this kind of a season coming? [EP Rinkside ($)]

“A Tennessee woman filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing James Dolan, chairman of Madison Square Garden and governor of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, of pressuring her into unwanted sex nearly a decade ago while also facilitating an encounter with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who she also claimed sexually assaulted her.” [ESPN]

