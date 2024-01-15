Devils in the Details - 1/15/24: High Bar Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Daws does it again: He backstopped the Devils to a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday as the team ended Florida’s nine-game winning streak. [Devils NHL]

Elliotte Friedman talks here about the potential of the Flames trading Jacob Markstrom and says Calgary has set a “very high bar” for approaching him about a move: [Sportsnet]

Speaking of goaltenders:

Lowest Goals Saved Above Expected - January 14 pic.twitter.com/V9yMGPV8Xw — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 14, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Staff at The Athletic take a look back and assess each team’s offseason based on how the season has gone so far: [The Athletic ($)]

“For a while, it seemed the Calder Trophy was Connor Bedard’s to lose. But the race got a little more wide open after he suffered a broken jaw in a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, keeping him out of game action for the next six to eight weeks. With Bedard out for the foreseeable future, that opens the door for other rookies to make their cases for the Calder Trophy. Brock Faber may be the leading candidate to win it now, but he’s not the only rookie with a shot at strengthening his Calder case.” [The Hockey Writers]

Things are not going great for John Hynes in Minnesota:

#mnwild booed off the ice after a 6-0 loss to Coyotes. Their eighth loss in last nine games. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 14, 2024

“The National Hockey League announced Saturday 10 participants for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game in Toronto that were voted in by the fans with William Nylander, Leon Draisaitl and Elias Pettersson among those receiving the honours.” [TSN]

These certainly are jerseys:

Here they are! The 2024 #NHLAllStar jerseys have been released. And they are a look. pic.twitter.com/rta1g7piBq — icethetics (@icethetics) January 14, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.