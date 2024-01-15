 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/15/24: High Bar Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/15/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Florida Panthers
Goaltender Nico Daws #50 of the New Jersey Devils skates the ice during a break in the action against the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena on January 13, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.
Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Daws does it again: He backstopped the Devils to a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday as the team ended Florida’s nine-game winning streak. [Devils NHL]

Elliotte Friedman talks here about the potential of the Flames trading Jacob Markstrom and says Calgary has set a “very high bar” for approaching him about a move: [Sportsnet]

Speaking of goaltenders:

​​Hockey Links

Staff at The Athletic take a look back and assess each team’s offseason based on how the season has gone so far: [The Athletic ($)]

“For a while, it seemed the Calder Trophy was Connor Bedard’s to lose. But the race got a little more wide open after he suffered a broken jaw in a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, keeping him out of game action for the next six to eight weeks. With Bedard out for the foreseeable future, that opens the door for other rookies to make their cases for the Calder Trophy. Brock Faber may be the leading candidate to win it now, but he’s not the only rookie with a shot at strengthening his Calder case.” [The Hockey Writers]

Things are not going great for John Hynes in Minnesota:

“The National Hockey League announced Saturday 10 participants for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game in Toronto that were voted in by the fans with William Nylander, Leon Draisaitl and Elias Pettersson among those receiving the honours.” [TSN]

These certainly are jerseys:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...