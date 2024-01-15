2023-24 Gamethread #41: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

Welcome to...not Florida. This is the halfway mark of the season and it is in Boston. Our Favorite Team went up by two and then melted down to a three goal loss back on December 30. Let us hope for something better today. Yes, today. Not tonight.

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NESN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Boston Bruins

The Song of the Afternoon: The Death theme continues with one of my favorite Death songs. From the seminal Symbolic album and still extremely relevant in 2024, this is the classic “1,000 Eyes.”

The Rules: The rules remain as they are even though the Devils are playing in Massachusetts again: keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.