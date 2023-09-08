Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

We’re nearly there:

#NJDevils Rookie Camp opens in exactly a week. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 6, 2023

Some insightful thoughts here in a long conversation with Tom Fitzgerald, who talks about Akira Schmid in the NHL to start the season, expectations and plenty more:

And it appears that Tom is unwilling to pay a king’s ransom here:

On The Athletic Hockey Show, Michael Russo said “right now, it doesn’t look like the #NJDevils and Sabres are willing to pay the incredible assets the Jets are commanding for Hellebuyck” — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) September 7, 2023

Is it time for Graeme Clarke?

Spoke with #NJDevils prospect Graeme Clarke the other day.



This kid is determined to make the roster — and he doesn’t care which role it’s in.



More from Clarke and what management told him at exit interviews in my latest:https://t.co/RqMZmWvQ6q — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 7, 2023

If we’re looking way ahead to the trade deadline this season, who are some guys that the Devils might find intriguing? [Infernal Access ($)]

Ondrej Palat, Kevin Bahl, Vitek Vanecek, Timo Meier: A look at four guys on the roster who have a lot to prove in the 2023-2024 season: [New Jersey Hockey Now]

​​Hockey Links

Jake Sanderson gets a big deal:

The #sens have signed D Jake Sanderson to a whopper extension: 8 years x $8.05 million, for a total of $64.4 million, that kicks in during 2024-25 season.



Ottawa has their core completely locked up. Sanderson will be the 5th player on the roster in the $8 million AAV range. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 7, 2023

Contract extension for Bill Armstrong:

Phase 2 has begun.



The #1 GM in sports, Bill Armstrong, agreed to a multi-year contract extension. We are building something here that is built to last. In GMBA we trust! pic.twitter.com/iUOhjXUUkQ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 6, 2023

A look at seven RFAs who still have business to settle: [Sportsnet]

Alexis Lafrenière? Alex Holtz? Draft bust or breakout candidate? A look at ten guys who might fit in this category: [The Athletic ($)]

Michael Del Zotto retires:

After 736 games in the NHL, @MichaelDelZotto's hanging them up.



We wish you the best of luck in retirement! pic.twitter.com/NgMSuTiKOQ — NHL (@NHL) September 6, 2023

