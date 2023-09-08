 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 9/8/23: King’s Ransom Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/8/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Vegas Golden Knights v Winnipeg Jets - Game Four
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won’t come cheap.
Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

We’re nearly there:

Some insightful thoughts here in a long conversation with Tom Fitzgerald, who talks about Akira Schmid in the NHL to start the season, expectations and plenty more:

And it appears that Tom is unwilling to pay a king’s ransom here:

Is it time for Graeme Clarke?

If we’re looking way ahead to the trade deadline this season, who are some guys that the Devils might find intriguing? [Infernal Access ($)]

Ondrej Palat, Kevin Bahl, Vitek Vanecek, Timo Meier: A look at four guys on the roster who have a lot to prove in the 2023-2024 season: [New Jersey Hockey Now]

​​Hockey Links

Jake Sanderson gets a big deal:

Contract extension for Bill Armstrong:

A look at seven RFAs who still have business to settle: [Sportsnet]

Alexis Lafrenière? Alex Holtz? Draft bust or breakout candidate? A look at ten guys who might fit in this category: [The Athletic ($)]

Michael Del Zotto retires:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...