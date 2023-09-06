Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Luke Hughes: Calder Trophy contender? “Hughes has elite athletic tools with his effortless skating ability and 6-foot-2 frame. There are rushes where he can look unstoppable carrying the puck, especially since he’s married that skill with improved deception and decision-making. He produced NCAA points at a nearly identical level to his older brother Quinn during his draft-plus-one campaign in 2021-22 and followed it up with 48 points in 39 games as a sophomore last season.” [The Athletic ($)]

How do the Devils stack up in comparison to the rest of the Metropolitan Division when it comes to goaltending? [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

A preseason assessment of the Metropolitan Division: The Devils and Hurricanes certainly look like they’ll be battling it out for first place. Where does everyone settle out by season’s end? [The Athletic ($)]

A look at a few top free agents still looking for a contract for this season: [The Hockey News]

A look around the prospect pools for all 32 NHL teams: [Daily Faceoff]

“Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway, who had been arrested after a dispute with his wife in Colorado last spring.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.