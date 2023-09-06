 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/6/23: Trophy Contender Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/6/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Luke Hughes: Calder Trophy contender? “Hughes has elite athletic tools with his effortless skating ability and 6-foot-2 frame. There are rushes where he can look unstoppable carrying the puck, especially since he’s married that skill with improved deception and decision-making. He produced NCAA points at a nearly identical level to his older brother Quinn during his draft-plus-one campaign in 2021-22 and followed it up with 48 points in 39 games as a sophomore last season.” [The Athletic ($)]

How do the Devils stack up in comparison to the rest of the Metropolitan Division when it comes to goaltending? [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

A preseason assessment of the Metropolitan Division: The Devils and Hurricanes certainly look like they’ll be battling it out for first place. Where does everyone settle out by season’s end? [The Athletic ($)]

A look at a few top free agents still looking for a contract for this season: [The Hockey News]

A look around the prospect pools for all 32 NHL teams: [Daily Faceoff]

“Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway, who had been arrested after a dispute with his wife in Colorado last spring.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

