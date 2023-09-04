 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 9/4/23: Jesper’s Journal Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/4/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new
NHL: MAY 07 Eastern Conference Second Round - Hurricanes at Devils
New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) warms up before Game 3 of an Eastern Conference Second Round playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils on May 7, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt talks about his contract, journaling and more:

We are closing in on training camp! What are some of the intriguing battles that we can expect to keep an eye on? [Infernal Access ($)]

“The Devils don’t need anything different from Haula this coming season other than better shooting luck. His two-way play was solid, and he was one of the team’s top penalty-killers and faceoffmen. If he provides those things while chipping in 15-20 goals and 40-45 points in a middle-six role, the Devils will be thrilled with him for a second consecutive season.” [The Hockey Writers]

The boys are out on the town:

​​Hockey Links

“Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov and CSKA Moscow have violated sanctions imposed by the IIHF after the Russian played the first regular season game for CSKA on Friday despite being suspended from national and international play.” [Sportsnet]

The Hockey Guy takes a look at 32 players with interesting storylines heading into the 2023-2024 season:

Who projects to be in the running for the Norris Trophy this season? No love for Dougie Hamilton here: [The Hockey News]

A look here at a few guys who could be moved at the trade deadline this season: [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...