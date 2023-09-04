Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt talks about his contract, journaling and more:

We are closing in on training camp! What are some of the intriguing battles that we can expect to keep an eye on? [Infernal Access ($)]

“The Devils don’t need anything different from Haula this coming season other than better shooting luck. His two-way play was solid, and he was one of the team’s top penalty-killers and faceoffmen. If he provides those things while chipping in 15-20 goals and 40-45 points in a middle-six role, the Devils will be thrilled with him for a second consecutive season.” [The Hockey Writers]

The boys are out on the town:

​​Hockey Links

“Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov and CSKA Moscow have violated sanctions imposed by the IIHF after the Russian played the first regular season game for CSKA on Friday despite being suspended from national and international play.” [Sportsnet]

The Hockey Guy takes a look at 32 players with interesting storylines heading into the 2023-2024 season:

Who projects to be in the running for the Norris Trophy this season? No love for Dougie Hamilton here: [The Hockey News]

A look here at a few guys who could be moved at the trade deadline this season: [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.