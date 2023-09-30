 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Preseason Gamethread #4: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

The New Jersey Devils head about 99 miles South to Pennsylvania to visit the Philadelphia Flyers tonight in preseason action. With one week remaining, this could be the final game for some in camp. Talk about it all here in this post, a Gamethread.

By John Fischer
NHL: FEB 25 Flyers at Devils
Will these players even play tonight? Who knows.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The preseason continues with the final game of the two-week prep period against a non New York opponent. Seriously, the next three games are against both NY teams. This one is the only rematch from the split-squad game that opened up the preseason.

The Times: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - NBCSP+ - Yes, South Philly Plus. It is local to Philly on TV. Stream - NJD.TV

The Matchups: The New Jersey Devils at the Philadelphia Flyers

The Song of the Night: Not everything in synthwave is upbeat. There is plenty of lo-fi, more chilled out sounds in that sphere. Such as this recent track by Zane Alexander called “Isometric.”

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.

