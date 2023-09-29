Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Back to our old ways: Beating the Rangers. Akira Schmid had a shutout in his time on the ice, Tyler Toffoli, Jesper Bratt and Michael McLeod scored and the Devils claimed a 3-2 win against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. [Devils NHL]

An assessment of Alex Holtz’s first preseason game: “The issue that I saw was something that’s been plaguing Holtz since he was drafted – thinking the game at an NHL level. He seemed to be a tad bit slow at decision making; a bit late to an open puck, sometimes not getting himself open in the offensive zone.” [Infernal Access ($)]

A look back at the career of Cory Schneider:

​​Hockey Links

Lightning will be without their top goaltender for a bit:

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy underwent a successful microdiscectomy this morning to address a lumbar disc herniation.



Vasilevskiy is expected to miss approximately the first two months of the regular season.https://t.co/DCdJqmen3C — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 28, 2023

Life comes at you fast:

Pittsburgh has Ty Smith on waivers today. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2023

Assessments of every defensive group in the NHL. Who’s got it? Who doesn’t? [The Athletic ($)]

A look at 25 players who could be on the verge of breakout campaigns in the 2023-2024 NHL season: [ESPN ($)]

“Assistant general manager Chris Snow was on everyone’s mind at Calgary Flames practice on Thursday. Snow, who was promoted to vice-president of hockey operations after Craig Conroy was named general manager in May, went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday. While doctors and paramedics were able to restart his heart, scans showed he suffered a catastrophic brain injury due to a lack of oxygen. On Thursday, his wife, Kelsie, tweeted that tests confirmed Snow would not wake up. He will remain on life support while organ donation is arranged.” [TSN]

