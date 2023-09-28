2023 Preseason Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The split-squad started preseason. From here on out, it is simple, standard team-on-team games. The New Jersey Devils will continue their preseason by visiting the World’s Most Overrated Arena to play Our Hated Rivals. Even in preseason, do you want to see the Devils beat them? Of course you do. That would be Correct. Unlike some teams, we cannot quit that.

The Times: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN

The Matchups: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Rangers

The Song of the Night: The Midnight may be best known for their first three albums, Days of Thunder, Endless Summer, and Nocturnal. However, they keep progressing and making music. Their Heroes album from 2022 is quite good. Such as the track “Change Your Heart or Die.”

