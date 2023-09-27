Hockey at the Rock- Episode 9: We’re So Back

After a long hiatus, we are back after an eventful summer for the New Jersey Devils (in mostly the best ways). We recapped the final moves made after July and took a look at some of the upcoming positional battles to join what should be one of the best Devils rosters assembled in a long time. We also touched upon Lindy Ruff’s contract situation and its ambiguity.

The split-squad games will be covered in our next episode, this was recorded before then.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils! It feels so good to be back with expectations of good hockey to enjoy and we know you feel the same!