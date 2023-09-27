Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Lindy Ruff’s contract expires at the end of this season, and Tom Fitzgerald says here that he’s hoping to extend that deal: “‘That’s what I’m working on right now, hopefully get an extension done with Lindy,’ Fitzgerald reiterated to The Athletic on Monday.” [The Athletic ($)]

Jack Hughes tallied a goal and two assists in Monday’s game against the Habs as the Devils claimed a 4-2 win in Montreal. [Devils NHL]

Yep, Jack is ready for the season:

Jack Hughes se fait servir une tasse de café par Logan Mailloux, puis décide que ça ne se passera pas ainsi et sert la table admirablement pour Dawson Mercer! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ClvkI1K9MR — RDS (@RDSca) September 26, 2023

And back in Newark on Monday, the good guys had six goal scorers as the Devils dominated the Flyers 6-0. [Devils NHL]

Cory Schneider’s NHL career has come to an end. One of the real ones during a pretty terrible time in franchise history:

After 410 NHL games, Cory Schneider has announced his retirement.



We wish you the best of luck! pic.twitter.com/1m0voF6lTo — NHL (@NHL) September 26, 2023

Thank you Schneids for everything you gave in New Jersey. Best of luck to you and your family on your next chapter!



: https://t.co/Y3rB12csaO pic.twitter.com/i9xBmZgbAo — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 26, 2023

At the top of ESPN’s NHL Future Power Rankings: “New Jersey was a dynastic team from 1995 through 2003. Our panel clearly feels it’s the dawn of a new era for the Devils.” [ESPN ($)]

Akira Schmid: among the top breakout goaltending candidates this season. “The Devils were one of the best teams in the NHL last season in terms of expected goal share, and with all the young talent in New Jersey that should continue (if not improve) this year. After taking the reins in the playoffs, Schmid could be in line for a huge season.” [The Athletic ($)]

Speaking of goaltending:

Here's my deep dive into the #NJDevils' goalie confidence entering 2023-24.



- How Vitek Vanecek used Jaromir Jagr's mental coach to help him this summer



- Inside Akira Schmid's training and homecoming in Switzerland



- How are the depth options?https://t.co/VJvHBGZXNQ — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 26, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Presented without comment:

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added Mark Recchi to Head Coach Pascal Vincent’s staff as an assistant coach.



https://t.co/HJfLiIZvkb pic.twitter.com/CtLBcDaSKP — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 25, 2023

Who will be the first coach to get fired? What GMs are on the hot seat? A look at a few predictions around the league: [The Hockey News]

