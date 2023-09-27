 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/27/23: Farewell, Cory Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/27/23

By Nate Pilling
St. Louis Blues v New Jersey Devils
Farewell, Cory.
Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Lindy Ruff’s contract expires at the end of this season, and Tom Fitzgerald says here that he’s hoping to extend that deal: “‘That’s what I’m working on right now, hopefully get an extension done with Lindy,’ Fitzgerald reiterated to The Athletic on Monday.” [The Athletic ($)]

Jack Hughes tallied a goal and two assists in Monday’s game against the Habs as the Devils claimed a 4-2 win in Montreal. [Devils NHL]

Yep, Jack is ready for the season:

And back in Newark on Monday, the good guys had six goal scorers as the Devils dominated the Flyers 6-0. [Devils NHL]

Cory Schneider’s NHL career has come to an end. One of the real ones during a pretty terrible time in franchise history:

At the top of ESPN’s NHL Future Power Rankings: “New Jersey was a dynastic team from 1995 through 2003. Our panel clearly feels it’s the dawn of a new era for the Devils.” [ESPN ($)]

Akira Schmid: among the top breakout goaltending candidates this season. “The Devils were one of the best teams in the NHL last season in terms of expected goal share, and with all the young talent in New Jersey that should continue (if not improve) this year. After taking the reins in the playoffs, Schmid could be in line for a huge season.” [The Athletic ($)]

Speaking of goaltending:

​​Hockey Links

Presented without comment:

Who will be the first coach to get fired? What GMs are on the hot seat? A look at a few predictions around the league: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

