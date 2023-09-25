 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/25/23: Let the Games Begin Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/25/23

By Nate Pilling
Devils Links

We’re starting to get a look at a few combinations here early in training camp, and it’s hard not to be excited about some of these looks: [Infernal Access ($)]

New Devils associate coach Travis Green talks about the Hughes brothers, the start of training camp and more here: [Devils NHL]

Good news: Luke Hughes has returned to the ice with the Devils in practice, and things are rolling along toward our first preseason games today. [Devils NHL]

Two games on the docket today, one at home against the Flyers, one on the road against the Habs:

“Well, (Alex) Holtz definitely improved his speed. During simulated line rushes, Holtz displayed a pace North to South that was noticeably faster than last fall. His edgework looked equally as impressive.” Now we’re certainly in the Best Shape of His Life part of the season, but it’s a good base to be starting from: [New Jersey Hockey Now]

Brendan Smith talks about the Mike Babcock situation:

​​Hockey Links

A look around the league at breakout candidates on every team: [The Athletic ($)]

Some slick-looking threads here:

A look at the NHL’s trip down under to Australia and where the league’s next international games might end up: [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

