Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

We’re starting to get a look at a few combinations here early in training camp, and it’s hard not to be excited about some of these looks: [Infernal Access ($)]

New Devils associate coach Travis Green talks about the Hughes brothers, the start of training camp and more here: [Devils NHL]

Good news: Luke Hughes has returned to the ice with the Devils in practice, and things are rolling along toward our first preseason games today. [Devils NHL]

Luke Hughes is out for #NJDevils practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/kImJZxwFji — Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) September 23, 2023

Two games on the docket today, one at home against the Flyers, one on the road against the Habs:

Expect the starting #NJDevils goaltenders tomorrow to play the opening 40 minutes. The backup will take over for the third period.



Remember, tomorrow is a split-squad, so there will be one team in NJ and another in Montreal. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 24, 2023

We'll be streaming the Flyers game and the Canadiens game is on RDS, though I don't know how you'd get that in NJ and it's in French haha — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 24, 2023

“Well, (Alex) Holtz definitely improved his speed. During simulated line rushes, Holtz displayed a pace North to South that was noticeably faster than last fall. His edgework looked equally as impressive.” Now we’re certainly in the Best Shape of His Life part of the season, but it’s a good base to be starting from: [New Jersey Hockey Now]

Brendan Smith talks about the Mike Babcock situation:

Caught up with #NJDevils defenseman Brendan Smith today.



He's not surprised by the Mike Babcock news.https://t.co/EN3QBrvXvg — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 22, 2023

​​Hockey Links

A look around the league at breakout candidates on every team: [The Athletic ($)]

Some slick-looking threads here:

For the State of Hockey



The Wild are keeping the '78s!



( : @mnwild) pic.twitter.com/4tKQf1idZE — NHL (@NHL) September 23, 2023

It's time to FLY THE 'FOURTY-EIGHT' ✈️ pic.twitter.com/JH72EJEgOz — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 23, 2023

A look at the NHL’s trip down under to Australia and where the league’s next international games might end up: [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.