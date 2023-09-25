2023 Preseason Gamethreads #1 & 2: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens & vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Welcome to the 2023 preseason for the New Jersey Devils. The journey to determine the opening night roster and prepare for the regular season begins tonight. Most of the training camp participants will be playing tonight as it is a split-squad night. One team is in Montreal and the other is at the Rock, hosting the Second Rate Rivals.

The Times: 7:00 PM ET for both games

The Broadcast: Devils at Montreal - TV - RDS

Devils vs. Flyers: Stream - The Devils’ Official Website; Devils Radio Network (Audacy)

The Matchups: The New Jersey Devils at the Montreal Canadiens

AND

The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers

The Song of the Night: I am feeling synthy for this year’s preseason. To that end, I will arbitrarily make that the general direction to these songs I pick for Gamethreads. This is “DooM Dance” from GUNSHIP, which features synthwave virtuoso Carpenter Brut and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale (By the way, Bush is still an active band). I want to say this will be a part of their upcoming album, Unicorn, but I am not positive about that.

