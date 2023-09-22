 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/22/23: We Are So Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/22/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Soon.
Folks, WE ARE EVEN MORE BACK. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The boys are back on the ice, and training camp is underway:

Lindy Ruff update:

Gonna need some behind-the-scenes video documenting this dynamic:

A new pedestrian bridge will connect Newark Penn Station to the Prudential Center: [ABC7 New York]

​​Hockey Links

“The sale of the Ottawa Senators is finally official. The NHL announced Thursday that the transfer of the club to a group led by Michael Andlauer has been unanimously approved by the league’s board of governors, and that the transaction has been completed.” [Associated Press]

Boston has a new captain:

A bold prediction for every NHL team for this season: [ESPN ($)]

What’s the next city the NHL should expand to? What’s the worst road dressing room? Worst road nightlife? A poll of players at the NHL media tours: [The Athletic ($)]

“Quite frankly, (Connor) Bedard looked so talented that it made me want to explore one specific question: How have other budding superstars performed at such an early age, and what’s realistic to expect from Bedard over the next nine months?” [TSN]

“For the first time since his mysterious departure during Colorado’s April playoff series against Seattle, forward Valeri Nichushkin addressed reporters Thursday, speaking for less than two minutes after the opening day of training camp.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

