The boys are back on the ice, and training camp is underway:

The 2023 Training Camp Roster is in! Let's go, baby!



Even though it was Day 1 of training camp, there was no easing into the hockey season.



“We like where we are at. The window is just opening up for this group.”



GM Tom Fitzgerald and Head Coach Lindy Ruff speak to the media on the first day of training camp.



“We are hoping to do something like we did last year where we had a good preseason, and then a good start to the season.”



Mercer: https://t.co/ROe3AmF43W

Palat: https://t.co/s21o7PIteM

Lindy Ruff update:

Gonna need some behind-the-scenes video documenting this dynamic:

The partnership b/w Vanecek & Schmid this season:

Vitek: "He's great guy; a little bit quiet but he's talking a little bit more. I can't complain."

A new pedestrian bridge will connect Newark Penn Station to the Prudential Center: [ABC7 New York]

​​Hockey Links

“The sale of the Ottawa Senators is finally official. The NHL announced Thursday that the transfer of the club to a group led by Michael Andlauer has been unanimously approved by the league’s board of governors, and that the transaction has been completed.” [Associated Press]

Boston has a new captain:

The Boston Bruins are proud to announce Brad Marchand as the club's next captain.



A bold prediction for every NHL team for this season: [ESPN ($)]

What’s the next city the NHL should expand to? What’s the worst road dressing room? Worst road nightlife? A poll of players at the NHL media tours: [The Athletic ($)]

“Quite frankly, (Connor) Bedard looked so talented that it made me want to explore one specific question: How have other budding superstars performed at such an early age, and what’s realistic to expect from Bedard over the next nine months?” [TSN]

“For the first time since his mysterious departure during Colorado’s April playoff series against Seattle, forward Valeri Nichushkin addressed reporters Thursday, speaking for less than two minutes after the opening day of training camp.” [The Athletic ($)]

