Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

To those who bought a No. 96 Timo Meier jersey: Sorry. Timo is now going with No. 28. You can get a 28% discount on a new jersey, and Timo will also be matching 28% of all No. 28 jersey sales during the first two weeks of the regular season in a donation to Hockey in New Jersey. [Devils NHL]

Lindy Ruff on what’s ahead for the goaltending, Luke Hughes and plenty more in this Q&A: “I think my message to Luke is to just continue to grow and learn the game, learn the NHL game. He got a quick taste. My expectation would be just to continue to get better, take it one game at a time. Don’t get ahead of yourself. You hear the phrase, ‘Be where your feet are’ a lot, and I think those are words to live by when it comes to Luke.” [NHL.com]

A spin through the roster with a question for each guy who looks to be with the Devils this season: [New Jersey Hockey Now]

The Athletic takes a look at player tiers in the NHL once again. At the top for the Devils, it’s no surprise: Jack Hughes. “He’ll continue asserting himself as the game-changer in New Jersey and one of the leading up-and-coming superstars in the league.” [The Athletic ($)]

You can’t argue with the guy:

Speaking of Nico, NHL Network’s ranking of the top 50 players in the league has the guy at No. 38: [NHL.com]

The team has announced its theme nights and giveaways for the season: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Spittin’ Chiclets wraps up the whole Mike Babcock situation:

“Columbus Blue Jackets management admitted it made a mistake in hiring former head coach Mike Babcock, apologizing privately to players and publicly to critics.” [ESPN]

A trade:

Full trade, per sources:



To #Habs: Tanner Pearson, 2025 3rd Round Pick

To #Canucks: Casey DeSmith



No salary retained.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 19, 2023

“ESPN’s Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski caught up with dozens of star players at the NHL Player Media Tour near Las Vegas last week and asked all the pertinent questions: What team or player are they most excited to watch? Which current or former teammate will one day make a great coach or GM? What’s their go-to restaurant on the road? And what rule change would they enact if they could pick only one?” [ESPN]

“They are the lost generation for Olympic men’s ice hockey. Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Jack Eichel … the list goes on. They have been the face of their NHL teams and of the league itself for nearly a decade, but have not a single Olympic Games experience under their belt to show for it.” [The Athletic ($)]

Blues have a new captain:

NEW CAPTAIN ALERT!



The @StLouisBlues have appointed Brayden Schenn (@Bschenn_10) as their new captain! pic.twitter.com/CJziONlxXM — NHL (@NHL) September 19, 2023

What happens with guys like William Nylander, Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele, who are all going into the final year of their contracts? [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.