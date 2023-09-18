Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes talks on the 32 Thoughts podcast here, segment begins at 49:30. Really interesting interview:

Graeme Clarke: “It’s the most excited I’ve been to come to a Devils camp. I have the expectations for myself that I want to make the team, I want to make a push. I think there’s a shot for me if I do the right things. I think it’s an opportunity for me.” [Devils NHL]

A similar sentiment from Simon Nemec: “My goal is to make the team. It’s good to play a couple games before main camp. I think I had a really good summer of training. I think I’m ready to fight for my spot and try to make the team.” [Devils NHL] And more from Nemec here, on the growth of his defensive game: [NHL.com]

“It is difficult to envision the aging Penguins or stagnant Rangers challenging this Devils roster for the Met. While Rod Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes love to punish doubters, they might not have the firepower to keep up, either. The Devils have a chance to steamroll what is usually the most competitive division in hockey and will likely challenge for the Presidents Trophy along the way. Uncertainty on defense and playoff inexperience might halt their success there, as growing pains come for even the most talented teams. Just ask the Colorado Avalanche.” Daily Faceoff’s season preview for the Devils: [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

The Mike Babcock Era in Columbus comes to an end following the player phone investigation. Elliotte Friedman: “According to multiple sources, one of the most serious concerns was a meeting that occurred away from team facilities that included ‘several minutes’ of looking through a phone. That was beyond the scope of what was initially understood to have occurred.” [Sportsnet]

Sources say #CBJ and Mike Babcock are indeed parting ways.



Investigation by #NHLPA left no path for Babcock to continue as coach. Much of last 24-48 hours was spent negotiating his exit.



Strong message sent: Treat all players with respect, as you would in any proper workplace. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 17, 2023

NHLPA investigation revealed some players didn’t feel totally comfortable w/ Mike Babcock.



“Just awkward interactions” said one source.



A player agent: “He may be trying to change, but you can’t force it. His communication style wasn’t going to work for the younger generation” — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) September 17, 2023

Associate Coach Pascal Vincent has been named Head Coach and has agreed to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 National Hockey League season pic.twitter.com/1a75riPy4E — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 17, 2023

Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight talks about what led him to seek the help of the players’ assistance program: [The Hockey News]

A look at how teams prepare in the weeks leading up to training camps: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.