2023 Prospects Challenge Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

The New Jersey Devils will wrap up their three-game stay at the 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo this morning. They will finish up against Boston. Tomorrow will have veterans report to camp with NHL preseason action beginning next week. The pre-preseason games will end today. Once more: No injuries, please!

The Time: 10:00 AM ET

The Broadcast: The Devils’ official website will stream this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Boston Bruins

The Goal: No injuries and play well. Training camp and preseason games await so it is crucial for all involved to be able to participate in those events and future ones prior to the regular season.

The Song of the Morning: One more song from the excellent Outcry album by Detroit’s Never Ending Game. This is another stand out from the album, a more straight-forward, direct hardcore song called “Victory.” A song that is almost perfect for montages. Expect more NEG for Devils-Red Wings games.

