2023 Prospects Challenge Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

The New Jersey Devils rookie camp members will end their three-game 2023 Prospects Challenge experience today. The Devils will play the Boston Bruins in a Monday morning clash. Discuss it here as it happens.

By John Fischer
New Jersey Devils 2023 Development Camp
Topias Vilén is ready to wrap up the Prospects Challenge against Boston this morning.
The New Jersey Devils will wrap up their three-game stay at the 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo this morning. They will finish up against Boston. Tomorrow will have veterans report to camp with NHL preseason action beginning next week. The pre-preseason games will end today. Once more: No injuries, please!

The Time: 10:00 AM ET

The Broadcast: The Devils’ official website will stream this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Boston Bruins

The Goal: No injuries and play well. Training camp and preseason games await so it is crucial for all involved to be able to participate in those events and future ones prior to the regular season.

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.

