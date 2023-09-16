2023 Prospects Challenge Gamethread #2: New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

The New Jersey Devils continue their three-game pre-preseason hockey tourney featuring young players. Tonight will see the Devils take on the hosts of the Prospect Challenge, Buffalo. The real preseason will begin at the end of the month - and with that, real previews and real recaps. And remember: No injuries, please!

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: The Devils’ official website will stream this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Buffalo Sabres

The Goal: No injuries and play well. Training camp and preseason games await so it is crucial for all involved to be able to participate in those events and future ones prior to the regular season.

The Song of the Evening: Never Ending Game’s Outcry album is just filled with bangers, slappers, and other terms the youth of today use to describe music they like. Another great track is “Down There (With You).” I love the pacing of the song; a great example of how hardcore does not need to super-high tempo all of the time.

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.