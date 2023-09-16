 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Prospects Challenge Gamethread #2: New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

The New Jersey Devils rookie camp members continue to play in the 2023 Prospects Challenge tonight. They take on the hosts of the annual tourney, the Buffalo Sabres. Discuss the game as it happens here.

By John Fischer
Graeme Clarke continues in the Prospect Challenge
The New Jersey Devils continue their three-game pre-preseason hockey tourney featuring young players. Tonight will see the Devils take on the hosts of the Prospect Challenge, Buffalo. The real preseason will begin at the end of the month - and with that, real previews and real recaps. And remember: No injuries, please!

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: The Devils’ official website will stream this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Buffalo Sabres

The Goal: No injuries and play well. Training camp and preseason games await so it is crucial for all involved to be able to participate in those events and future ones prior to the regular season.

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.

