Devils in the Details - 9/15/23: We Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/15/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Soon.
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

We did it, everyone. Really proud of us for making it to this point. Hockey is back, and here are your links for today:

Devils Links

I want you to put the word out there that we back up:

ICYMI: 2023 Prospects Challenge roster is here. “New Jersey’s 24-man roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster features defenseman Luke Hughes, who participated in NHL action in both the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs with the Devils last season. This year’s roster also features three first-round draft picks (Hughes, Simon Nemec & Chase Stillman) and two third-round selections (Graeme Clarke & Daniil Misyul).” [Devils NHL]

Some news and notes out of the early part of the prospects portion of training camp: [Devils NHL]

Look who’s back in the organization:

A PTO:

​​Hockey Links

An update from Elliotte Friedman on the Mike Babcock photos situation in Columbus: “On Tuesday, when the story broke from Paul Bissonnette on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, both the NHL and NHLPA initially were satisfied with the explanations from Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau. However, it appears things changed for both later that night when information was received that some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred. That appears to be the major focus of the investigation.” [Sportsnet]

ESPN reports here on the terrible ad boards you see on broadcasts: “The NHL is considering changes to its digitally enhanced dasherboards (DED) after fan criticisms during their debut season.” [ESPN]

Ranking every goaltending tandem in the NHL: [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

