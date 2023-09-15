We did it, everyone. Really proud of us for making it to this point. Hockey is back, and here are your links for today:

Devils Links

I want you to put the word out there that we back up:

The beautiful sound of hockey. pic.twitter.com/67wfxK9Gu9 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 14, 2023

Hitting the ice before heading to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/84wZQnZWpA — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 14, 2023

ICYMI: 2023 Prospects Challenge roster is here. “New Jersey’s 24-man roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster features defenseman Luke Hughes, who participated in NHL action in both the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs with the Devils last season. This year’s roster also features three first-round draft picks (Hughes, Simon Nemec & Chase Stillman) and two third-round selections (Graeme Clarke & Daniil Misyul).” [Devils NHL]

Some news and notes out of the early part of the prospects portion of training camp: [Devils NHL]

The team decided that Luke Hughes will not attend the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, allowing him to focus on getting ready in NJ for main camp.



It makes sense, with two early games and a tight schedule that would limit the actual amount of playing time. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 14, 2023

Look who’s back in the organization:

Welcome back !



We have signed goalie Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract.



: https://t.co/YSAhpYlOdu pic.twitter.com/pX0qVMn1H1 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 13, 2023

A PTO:

We have signed forward Max Willman to a PTO.



Max will report to training camp on September 21.



: https://t.co/4MINaA5ek9 pic.twitter.com/2vUHvBBhTg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 13, 2023

​​Hockey Links

An update from Elliotte Friedman on the Mike Babcock photos situation in Columbus: “On Tuesday, when the story broke from Paul Bissonnette on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, both the NHL and NHLPA initially were satisfied with the explanations from Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau. However, it appears things changed for both later that night when information was received that some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred. That appears to be the major focus of the investigation.” [Sportsnet]

ESPN reports here on the terrible ad boards you see on broadcasts: “The NHL is considering changes to its digitally enhanced dasherboards (DED) after fan criticisms during their debut season.” [ESPN]

Ranking every goaltending tandem in the NHL: [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.